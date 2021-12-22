Shilpa Shetty looks stylish in co-ords

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 22, 2021

Floral co-ords with a jacket

Giving a fabulous spin to a coordinated outfit, Shilpa Shetty looked chic in a velvet floral cropped blouse, matching skirt, and a full-sleeved jacket

Pinkvilla

Skirt and kaftan-style blouse

Part traditional and part modern, this green set with a one-shoulder kaftan-style blouse and a long skirt looked stylish on her!

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Skirt and blouse set

For another coordinated look, she chose to pair her high-waist asymmetrical skirt with a matching satin blouse

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Velvet co-ords

Making a strong case for velvet, she donned an ink blue peplum jacket with matching kalidar bell bottoms pants

Shilpa Shetty instagram

Red pantsuit

In a pair of red pants and a belted blazer, she exuded major boss lady vibes!

Mohit Rai instagram

The actress looked radiant in a pink dabu print V-neck top with bishop sleeves and a matching A-line flowy skirt

A-line skirt and V-neck top

Shilpa Shetty instagram

She showed us another vibrant way to rock a co-ord set by opting for a mustard yellow skirt and a matching cropped blouse

Flowy skirt and blouse

Shilpa Shetty instagram

This green Anamika Khanna co-ord set gave us the impression of a new-age saree!

Saree set with a twist

Shilpa Shetty instagram

For a jazzy formal look, she wore a metallic pants and blazer set, and looked fabulous in it!

Metallic pants and blazer

Mohit Rai instagram

She painted the town red in a well-tailored pants and blazer set that looked absolutely flattering on her!

Blazer and pants set

Mohit Rai instagram

Perfect for a desk-to-dinner look, her satin white co-ord set with a long jacket is what stylish dreams are made of!

Satin white co-ords

Mohit Rai instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic dance numbers of Govinda

Click Here