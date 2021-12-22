Shilpa Shetty looks stylish in co-ords
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 22, 2021
Floral co-ords with a jacket
Giving a fabulous spin to a coordinated outfit, Shilpa Shetty looked chic in a velvet floral cropped blouse, matching skirt, and a full-sleeved jacket
Pinkvilla
Skirt and kaftan-style blouse
Part traditional and part modern, this green set with a one-shoulder kaftan-style blouse and a long skirt looked stylish on her!
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Skirt and blouse set
For another coordinated look, she chose to pair her high-waist asymmetrical skirt with a matching satin blouse
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Velvet co-ords
Making a strong case for velvet, she donned an ink blue peplum jacket with matching kalidar bell bottoms pants
Shilpa Shetty instagram
Red pantsuit
In a pair of red pants and a belted blazer, she exuded major boss lady vibes!
Mohit Rai instagram
The actress looked radiant in a pink dabu print V-neck top with bishop sleeves and a matching A-line flowy skirt
A-line skirt and V-neck top
Shilpa Shetty instagram
She showed us another vibrant way to rock a co-ord set by opting for a mustard yellow skirt and a matching cropped blouse
Flowy skirt and blouse
Shilpa Shetty instagram
This green Anamika Khanna co-ord set gave us the impression of a new-age saree!
Saree set with a twist
Shilpa Shetty instagram
For a jazzy formal look, she wore a metallic pants and blazer set, and looked fabulous in it!
Metallic pants and blazer
Mohit Rai instagram
She painted the town red in a well-tailored pants and blazer set that looked absolutely flattering on her!
Blazer and pants set
Mohit Rai instagram
Perfect for a desk-to-dinner look, her satin white co-ord set with a long jacket is what stylish dreams are made of!
Satin white co-ords
Mohit Rai instagram
