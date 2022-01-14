Fashion
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Shilpa Shetty in sequin numbers
Winged saree
Shilpa Shetty Kundra knows how to trot out pitch-perfect looks as in this winged, wine-red sequin drape paired with a cape-like sleeve blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Shimmery white gown
The diva puts on a glam show in this one-shoulder white gown with silver shimmery details
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Sequin jumpsuit
Next, she adds a delicious touch of playfulness to her look by slipping into a sequin jumpsuit and a black elongated belt that cinched her waist
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Gold and silver gown
Shilpa looks like a glam goddess in this nude gold and silver sequin gown with sheer billowy sleeves
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Smashing
She made our jaws hit the floor in this sequin-straight-fit gown with flashes of gold and silver
Video: Pinkvilla
Party-Perfect
The star channels 70's disco vibes in a purple sequin wrap-style skirt featuring a dramatic trail and teams it with an elbow cut-out white shirt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Dramatic dress
Shilpa cuts a stylish figure in this shimmery wine-hued dress with a dramatic waist-cutout and thigh-high slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Retro style
The sensational star gives major disco vibes in this wacky black crop top paired with liquid gold sequin pants with flared legs
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Multi-coloured sequin saree
No one does a sequin saree quite like Shilpa! Here she donned a green and plum zig-zag-patterned saree with a pink sleeveless blouse
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Dazzling diva
Shilpa dazzles in this icy-blue sequin gown with a thigh-high slit
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Imran Khan's Career Timeline