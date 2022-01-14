Fashion

Jan 14, 2022

Shilpa Shetty in sequin numbers

Winged saree

Shilpa Shetty Kundra knows how to trot out pitch-perfect looks as in this winged, wine-red sequin drape paired with a cape-like sleeve blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Shimmery white gown

The diva puts on a glam show in this one-shoulder white gown with silver shimmery details

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Sequin jumpsuit

Next, she adds a delicious touch of playfulness to her look by slipping into a sequin jumpsuit and a black elongated belt that cinched her waist

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Gold and silver gown

Shilpa looks like a glam goddess in this nude gold and silver sequin gown with sheer billowy sleeves

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Smashing 

She made our jaws hit the floor in this sequin-straight-fit gown with flashes of gold and silver

Video: Pinkvilla

Party-Perfect

The star channels 70's disco vibes in a purple sequin wrap-style skirt featuring a dramatic trail and teams it with an elbow cut-out white shirt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Dramatic dress

Shilpa cuts a stylish figure in this shimmery wine-hued dress with a dramatic waist-cutout and thigh-high slit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Retro style

The sensational star gives major disco vibes in this wacky black crop top paired with liquid gold sequin pants with flared legs

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Multi-coloured sequin saree

No one does a sequin saree quite like Shilpa! Here she donned a green and plum zig-zag-patterned saree with a pink sleeveless blouse

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Dazzling diva

Shilpa dazzles in this icy-blue sequin gown with a thigh-high slit

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

