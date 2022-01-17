Beauty
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 17, 2022
Tara Sutaria’s easy skincare regime
Sensitive Skin
Tara Sutaria follows a specific regime since she has extremely sensitive skin
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Hydrate Yourself
She starts her day with a healthy juice and prefers food that keeps her body and skin hydrated
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Beauty Sleep
Tara does not mess with her sleep and sleeps for at least 7-8 hours to rest her body and flush out toxins
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
3-Step Routine
She starts her day with a 3-step routine that includes cleansing, toning and moisturising
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Lukewarm Water
She washes her face with lukewarm water to remove dirt and makeup residue
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Plump Skin
Tara uses icy cold water or dabs ice on her face to close her pores and make her skin plump
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Home Remedy
She makes a face pack with yogurt, besan, honey and lime and uses it once a week
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Everyday Essentials
She always carries a lips and hands cream in her handbag to keep her lips & hands hydrated
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Healthy Snack
She never leaves her house without a small box of dry fruits and a bottle of water
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb-inspired silk sarees for Pongal