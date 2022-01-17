Beauty

Tara Sutaria’s easy skincare regime 

Sensitive Skin

Tara Sutaria follows a specific regime since she has extremely sensitive skin

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Hydrate Yourself

She starts her day with a healthy juice and prefers food that keeps her body and skin hydrated

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Beauty Sleep

Tara does not mess with her sleep and sleeps for at least 7-8 hours to rest her body and flush out toxins

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

3-Step Routine

She starts her day with a 3-step routine that includes cleansing, toning and moisturising

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Lukewarm Water

She washes her face with lukewarm water to remove dirt and makeup residue

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Plump Skin 

Tara uses icy cold water or dabs ice on her face to close her pores and make her skin plump

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Home Remedy

She makes a face pack with yogurt, besan, honey and lime and uses it once a week

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Everyday Essentials

She always carries a lips and hands cream in her handbag to keep her lips & hands hydrated

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Healthy Snack

She never leaves her house without a small box of dry fruits and a bottle of water

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

