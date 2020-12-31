Of
Anushka Sharma
10
Top
Glamorous Looks December 31, 2020
For an award show, Anushka Sharma picked out a metallic golden dress that bore a plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. Soft glam makeup completed her look
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress raised the glamour quotient in a white strapless gown that featured a thigh-high slit
For a Diwali bash, Anushka wore a bespoke multicoloured lehenga by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and nailed the outfit with ease
Anushka looks like a vision in this sequinned cream gown. Neutral makeup further accentuated her dreamy look
She donned a gorgeous one-shoulder gown and made our jaws drop in wonder!
Keeping things glamorous yet sophisticated, Anushka picked out a ruffled shimmery crop top and paired it with solid black pants
The actress looked every bit stunning in this unconventional ensemble by Anamika Khanna
Anushka dialled up the drama in an ivory white dress by Marmar Halim and we are fans already!
For another glam look, Anushka chose a one-shoulder white dress that flattered her petite frame
Yet again, Anushka showed us that she can pull off all kinds of looks in the most glamorous ways!
