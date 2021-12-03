Top ethnic looks of Shanaya Kapoor

Minimalist yet elegant

Shanaya Kapoor’s minimalist yet gorgeous look in this Manish Malhotra drape is our fave look of this season!

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Desi diva

She proved to be the ultimate show-stopper in a yellow embroidered lehenga with gold borders and sequin work

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Beauty in pastel

In a pastel pink sharara set, the young diva proved that ethnic outfits are always on her radar!

Credits: Pinkvilla

Radiant and how!

She looked radiant in a sunset orange lehenga skirt with polka dots and a strappy-sleeve choli with embellishments

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

A vision in white

Shanaya picked out a cut-sleeve white sharara set and looked absolutely pretty in it!

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Perfect wedding guest

At a wedding, she ensured that all eyes were on her embellished Anamika Khanna ensemble!

Credits: Pinkvilla raw

She managed to steal the show in a Kalidar lehenga with a V-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and an embellished dupatta

Credits: Pinkvilla raw

Every bit glamorous

Glowing in pink

Shanaya looks adorable in this baby pink sharara set featuring intricate chikankari work

Credits: Pinkvilla

Heavenly in anarkali

In a white anarkali with delicate threadwork, she ensured that her desi look was nothing short of ethereal!

Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

Jeans and kurta for the win

She paired a hot pink kurta with skinny jeans for a quick Indo-Western festive look!

Credits: Pinkvilla 

