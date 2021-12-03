Top ethnic looks of Shanaya Kapoor
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
Minimalist yet elegant
Shanaya Kapoor’s minimalist yet gorgeous look in this Manish Malhotra drape is our fave look of this season!
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Desi diva
She proved to be the ultimate show-stopper in a yellow embroidered lehenga with gold borders and sequin work
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Beauty in pastel
In a pastel pink sharara set, the young diva proved that ethnic outfits are always on her radar!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Radiant and how!
She looked radiant in a sunset orange lehenga skirt with polka dots and a strappy-sleeve choli with embellishments
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
A vision in white
Shanaya picked out a cut-sleeve white sharara set and looked absolutely pretty in it!
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Perfect wedding guest
At a wedding, she ensured that all eyes were on her embellished Anamika Khanna ensemble!
Credits: Pinkvilla raw
She managed to steal the show in a Kalidar lehenga with a V-neck blouse, a voluminous skirt, and an embellished dupatta
Credits: Pinkvilla raw
Every bit glamorous
Glowing in pink
Shanaya looks adorable in this baby pink sharara set featuring intricate chikankari work
Credits: Pinkvilla
Heavenly in anarkali
In a white anarkali with delicate threadwork, she ensured that her desi look was nothing short of ethereal!
Credits: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
Jeans and kurta for the win
She paired a hot pink kurta with skinny jeans for a quick Indo-Western festive look!
Credits: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Fitness lessons from Krishna Shroff