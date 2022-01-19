Fashion

Vidya Balan’s ethnic fusion looks

Jacket-dress style mix

Ethnic fusion outfits reign supreme in Vidya Balan's wardrobe, dropping a glimpse of the same in this purple-striped silk dress, layered with a mauve floral jacket

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Next, she gives a desi spin to the co-ord set by wearing a mustard yellow and blue patterned shirt with matching wide-legged trousers and a long jacket

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Ethnic co-ord set

 Aces print-on-print trend

Print-on-print doesn't translate as absurd when Vidya decides to rock the look! Case in point a floral maxi dress with a red and blue bandhej overcoat

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Breezy shrug

You might have realised by now that she loves to make a style statement by adding layers to her outfits like this white top and striped pants paired with a printed shrug

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Wacky combo

The actress wore a brocade metallic top and pants set and rounded off her look with a black sleeveless shrug

Video: Pinkvilla

Vidya has got a soft spot for heritage weaves as here, she poses in a khadi cotton jamdani jacket worn over a blue indigo dress

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Handloom wear

Monochrome look

Her obsession with ethnic wear is quite visible as here, she picks up an ethnic floral-printed jumpsuit and styles it with a matching collared floor-length shrug

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Vidya is the Queen of fusion wear! Here she wore a shibori pattern, dark blue and grey blazer with a black top and pleated block-printed palazzos

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Blazer with palazzo

The actress takes the polka dot trend to never-seen-before levels in this powdered blue co-ord set by Maati

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Co-ords

Vidya shows how to add a modern touch to classic pieces in this floral maxi dress paired with a matchingfull sleeve jacket and belt that cinched her waist

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram

Floral allure

