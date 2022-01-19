Fashion
Jan 19, 2022
Vidya Balan’s ethnic fusion looks
Jacket-dress style mix
Ethnic fusion outfits reign supreme in Vidya Balan's wardrobe, dropping a glimpse of the same in this purple-striped silk dress, layered with a mauve floral jacket
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Next, she gives a desi spin to the co-ord set by wearing a mustard yellow and blue patterned shirt with matching wide-legged trousers and a long jacket
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Ethnic co-ord set
Aces print-on-print trend
Print-on-print doesn't translate as absurd when Vidya decides to rock the look! Case in point a floral maxi dress with a red and blue bandhej overcoat
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Breezy shrug
You might have realised by now that she loves to make a style statement by adding layers to her outfits like this white top and striped pants paired with a printed shrug
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Wacky combo
The actress wore a brocade metallic top and pants set and rounded off her look with a black sleeveless shrug
Video: Pinkvilla
Vidya has got a soft spot for heritage weaves as here, she poses in a khadi cotton jamdani jacket worn over a blue indigo dress
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Handloom wear
Monochrome look
Her obsession with ethnic wear is quite visible as here, she picks up an ethnic floral-printed jumpsuit and styles it with a matching collared floor-length shrug
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya is the Queen of fusion wear! Here she wore a shibori pattern, dark blue and grey blazer with a black top and pleated block-printed palazzos
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Blazer with palazzo
The actress takes the polka dot trend to never-seen-before levels in this powdered blue co-ord set by Maati
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Co-ords
Vidya shows how to add a modern touch to classic pieces in this floral maxi dress paired with a matchingfull sleeve jacket and belt that cinched her waist
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Floral allure
