Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 06, 2022
Winter staples to steal from Ananya Panday
Beanie Hat
A woollen beanie hat is Ananya Panday’s way of saying that winter has finally arrived!
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Teddy Coat
To bundle up during those extremely cold days, Ananya likes to keep a teddy coat closer
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Trendy Sweater
She definitely has a multicoloured sweater that is equal parts stylish and cosy at the same time
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Fishnet Stockings
And her black fishnet stockings are totally steal-worthy, no?
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Statement Sweater
Her tie-dye sweater with huge safety-pin fastenings is perfect for all those not-so-cold winter days
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Vibrant Pullover
To add some pop of colour, Panday likes to include a bright-hued pullover in her winter wardrobe
Image: Pinkvilla
Denim Jacket
A denim jacket is a winter must-have to elevate your outdoor look and Ananya agrees with us
Image: Pinkvilla
Bright-hued Hoodie
And she also gives her stamp of approval to a candy pink hoodie
Image: Pinkvilla
Cropped Jacket
She believes that a cropped neon jacket can add vibrancy and warmth to your outdoor look
Image: Pinkvilla
Winter Boots
Lastly, winter is not winter without a pair of knee-high black boots!
Image: Pinkvilla
