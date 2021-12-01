Winter Wedding: Celeb approved looks
DEC 1, 2021
Esha Gupta
We loved the orange-blue contrast on the brocade lehenga that oozes extravagance
Image: Esha Gupta Instagram
Deepika Padukone
Want to be the cynosure of all eyes? Wear an ivory-embellished drape like DP
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Tara Sutaria
The cold weather calls for layering! She wore an ornate jacket, bralette and skirt
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Gold zari kurta & red dupatta
Here, she chooses a shade that can glam up even the laziest of dressers
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
She effuses sartorial magic in this white chikankari lehenga with furry dupatta
Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram
Aditi Rao Hydari
Drape a dupatta all around you to stay warm while flaunting a gold lehenga like her
Video: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Or, wear it over your shoulders like Kareena does in this ornate mint-blue lehenga
Video: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
Silk sarees make for a head-turning look like here in mint hue with a red blouse
Image : Allia Al Rufai Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
She gives a modern spin to the classic ivory-gold saree with a concept blouse
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Black works great as a monotone pick, and Sara proves it in this velvet kurta and pants
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
