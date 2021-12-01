Winter Wedding: Celeb approved looks

DEC 1, 2021

Esha Gupta

We loved the orange-blue contrast on the brocade lehenga that oozes extravagance

Image: Esha Gupta Instagram

Deepika Padukone 

Want to be the cynosure of all eyes? Wear an ivory-embellished drape like DP

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Tara Sutaria

The cold weather calls for layering! She wore an ornate jacket, bralette and skirt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Gold zari kurta & red dupatta

Here, she chooses a shade that can glam up even the laziest of dressers

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

She effuses sartorial magic in this white chikankari lehenga with furry dupatta

Image: Eshaa Amiin Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari

Drape a dupatta all around you to stay warm while flaunting a gold lehenga like her

Video: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Or, wear it over your shoulders like Kareena does in this ornate mint-blue lehenga

Video: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

Silk sarees make for a head-turning look like here in mint hue with a red blouse

Image : Allia Al Rufai Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

She gives a modern spin to the classic ivory-gold saree with a concept blouse

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

 Sara Ali Khan

Black works great as a monotone pick, and Sara proves it in this velvet kurta and pants

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

