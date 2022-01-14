Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Zendaya To J. Lo: Celebrities in Versace
Zendaya In Purple Gown
At the 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a bold and breezy Versace gown featuring thigh-high slits and a dramatic cut-out bodice
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie In Silver Gown
For the Eternals Premiere in Rome, Jolie picked out a shimmery metallic silver gown from the Italian luxury fashion house
Image: Getty Images
J. Lo In Sequined Gown
At the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez stopped to slay in a sequined silver Versace gown with a sparkly necklace and studded cuffs on her wrist
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid in One-Shoulder Gown
At the 2019 MET Gala, Gigi Hadid left us awestruck in her one-shoulder Versace gown featuring multicoloured beads and a voluminous train
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston In Black Gown
At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party, Jennifer Aniston sizzled in an elegant black glittery gown from the luxury label
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively In Gold Bodycon Number
At the 2017 MET Gala, Blake Lively made us stop and stare at her gold Atelier Versace bodycon gown with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian In Gold Gown
Kim Kardashian in a gold Versace gown with a plunging neckline and fitted bodice looked nothing short of a diva!
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez in neon green mini dress
Selena Gomez’s iconic neon green mini dress from Versace that she wore at the American Music Awards is a look hard that's to forget!
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift In Blazer Dress
r Taylor Swift cut a stylish figure in a blazer dress replete with signature Versace prints
Image: Getty Images
Lil Nas X In Purple Tuxedo Outfit
A special mention to American rapper Lil Nas X who made headlines with his fabulous red carpet look in a purple tuxedo-style outfit from Versace
Image: Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo in ombré pink dress
Olivia Rodrigo looked elegant in a sophisticated and romantic ombré pink number from Versace
Image: Getty Images
Heading 3
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic Gowns from Golden Globe Awards