Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 14, 2022

Zendaya To J. Lo: Celebrities in Versace

Zendaya In Purple Gown

At the 2021 BET Awards, Zendaya walked the red carpet in a bold and breezy Versace gown featuring thigh-high slits and a dramatic cut-out bodice

Image: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie In Silver Gown

For the Eternals Premiere in Rome, Jolie picked out a shimmery metallic silver gown from the Italian luxury fashion house

Image: Getty Images

J. Lo In Sequined Gown

At the 2019 MET Gala, Jennifer Lopez stopped to slay in a sequined silver Versace gown with a sparkly necklace and studded cuffs on her wrist

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid in One-Shoulder Gown

At the 2019 MET Gala, Gigi Hadid left us awestruck in her one-shoulder Versace gown featuring multicoloured beads and a voluminous train

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston In Black Gown

At the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party, Jennifer Aniston sizzled in an elegant black glittery gown from the luxury label

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively In Gold Bodycon Number

At the 2017 MET Gala, Blake Lively made us stop and stare at her gold Atelier Versace bodycon gown with a plunging neckline and shoulder pads

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian In Gold Gown

Kim Kardashian in a gold Versace gown with a plunging neckline and fitted bodice looked nothing short of a diva!

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez in neon green mini dress

Selena Gomez’s iconic neon green mini dress from Versace that she wore at the American Music Awards is a look hard that's to forget!

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift In Blazer Dress

r Taylor Swift cut a stylish figure in a blazer dress replete with signature Versace prints

Image: Getty Images

Lil Nas X In Purple Tuxedo Outfit

A special mention to American rapper Lil Nas X who made headlines with his fabulous red carpet look in a purple tuxedo-style outfit from Versace

Image: Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo in ombré pink dress

Olivia Rodrigo looked elegant in a sophisticated and romantic ombré pink number from Versace

Image: Getty Images

Heading 3

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Iconic Gowns from Golden Globe Awards

Click Here