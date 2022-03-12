Beauty
Joyce joyson
MAR 12, 2022
7 Ways to revive heat-damaged hair
Hair styling
We all love to step out in style and often resort to hot tools such as blow dryers and straighteners to do the trick
Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram
In the pursuit of getting the hair of our dreams, heat-styling often leaves our tresses dry, frizzy and damaged
Image: Shaan Muttathil Instagram
Brittle and broken mane
If you want to protect your luscious locks, make sure you use a detangling product such as hair serum or a leave-in conditioner before you comb your hair
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Detangling product
Aloe vera won't literally help you reverse all the damage, but it can certainly strengthen your hair, boost hair growth, and repair strands
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Aloe vera for conditioning
Avoid hot showers, condition your hair after every wash and allow your hair to air-dry
Video: Mouni Roy Instagram
Limit heat-styling
Heat up some olive oil and massage it into the scalp and length of the hair. Next, wrap your hair with a towel and rinse it off after an hour
Olive oil for scalp wellness
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Hair masks can breathe back life into your tresses. You can use it once or twice a week to nourish and add shine to your mane
Hair mask
Image: Jannat Zubair Rahmani Instagram
Take some eggs and beat them in a bowl, add a little milk and honey to form a smooth paste and apply it to your hair
DIY hair moisturiser
Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram
Your hair is most vulnerable and likely to break when it's wet, so run your fingers to detangle your strands while taking a shower to prevent breakage
Avoid combing wet hair
Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram
This mask can help to soften your hair, reduce heat-damaged hair and add a lovely shine to your tresses
Banana and honey mask
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
