Beauty

Joyce joyson

MAR 12, 2022

7 Ways to revive heat-damaged hair

Hair styling

We all love to step out in style and often resort to hot tools such as blow dryers and straighteners to do the trick

Image: Meagan Concessio Instagram

In the pursuit of getting the hair of our dreams, heat-styling often leaves our tresses dry, frizzy and damaged

Image: Shaan Muttathil Instagram

Brittle and broken mane

If you want to protect your luscious locks, make sure you use a detangling product such as hair serum or a leave-in conditioner before you comb your hair

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Detangling product

Aloe vera won't literally help you reverse all the damage, but it can certainly strengthen your hair, boost hair growth, and repair strands

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Aloe vera for conditioning

Avoid hot showers, condition your hair after every wash and allow your hair to air-dry

Video: Mouni Roy Instagram

Limit heat-styling

Heat up some olive oil and massage it into the scalp and length of the hair. Next, wrap your hair with a towel and rinse it off after an hour

Olive oil for scalp wellness

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Hair masks can breathe back life into your tresses. You can use it once or twice a week to nourish and add shine to your mane

Hair mask

Image: Jannat Zubair Rahmani Instagram

Take some eggs and beat them in a bowl, add a little milk and honey to form a smooth paste and apply it to your hair

DIY hair moisturiser

Image: Mira Rajput Kapoor Instagram

Your hair is most vulnerable and likely to break when it's wet, so run your fingers to detangle your strands while taking a shower to prevent breakage

Avoid combing wet hair

Image: Palak Tiwari Instagram

This mask can help to soften your hair, reduce heat-damaged hair and add a lovely shine to your tresses

Banana and honey mask

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

