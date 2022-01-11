Lifestyle

Jan 11, 2022

Hairstyle ideas to tackle bad hair days

Loose Open Waves

Loose waves are the perfect go-to option for all those days when your hair isn’t looking very flattering

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Beachy Locks

Haven’t washed your hair in days? Opt for some face-framing beachy locks and you are good to go!

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Tight Braids

Sure to save even the most disastrous of bad hair days, long braids are one of the best fail-safe options! 

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Fishtail Braids

Fishtail braids work better on second-day hair. Also, they are perfect for your evening plans!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Low Bun

Low-maintenance and a better way to disguise a bad hair day, a sleek, low bun is perfect for a casual look

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Top Knot

When in doubt, try a topknot! It is easy and does not take up much time

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Messy Ponytail

 Fun and youthful, a messy ponytail is a smart way to turn a bad hair day into an eventful look!

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Slicked Back Hairdo

Damp hair? Add some hair gloss or a dusting of hair spray and voila, your slicked back wet hairdo is ready in less than two minutes!

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Half-up Half-down ‘Do'

A half-up, half-down hairdo is an elegant and versatile way to turn a bad hair day into a good one!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

Accessories

Hair pins can both glamourise your strands and add a feminine edge to any outfit so it’s totally worth going for these accessories

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

