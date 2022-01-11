Lifestyle
Hairstyle ideas to tackle bad hair days
Loose Open Waves
Loose waves are the perfect go-to option for all those days when your hair isn’t looking very flattering
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Beachy Locks
Haven’t washed your hair in days? Opt for some face-framing beachy locks and you are good to go!
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Tight Braids
Sure to save even the most disastrous of bad hair days, long braids are one of the best fail-safe options!
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Fishtail Braids
Fishtail braids work better on second-day hair. Also, they are perfect for your evening plans!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Low Bun
Low-maintenance and a better way to disguise a bad hair day, a sleek, low bun is perfect for a casual look
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Top Knot
When in doubt, try a topknot! It is easy and does not take up much time
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Messy Ponytail
Fun and youthful, a messy ponytail is a smart way to turn a bad hair day into an eventful look!
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Slicked Back Hairdo
Damp hair? Add some hair gloss or a dusting of hair spray and voila, your slicked back wet hairdo is ready in less than two minutes!
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Half-up Half-down ‘Do'
A half-up, half-down hairdo is an elegant and versatile way to turn a bad hair day into a good one!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Accessories
Hair pins can both glamourise your strands and add a feminine edge to any outfit so it’s totally worth going for these accessories
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
