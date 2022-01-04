Lifestyle

Rishika Shah

DEC 04, 2022

Horoscope for January 2022

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This month will ignite your professional goals and it’s time to focus on your career and ambitions

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are entering a magnificent year for your ambitions, aspirations and social life. Try to lock things down as quickly as you can, though

Gemini (May 21 - June 21)

Intimacy and relationships will be a top priority for you at the onset of the year. It’s time to make long-term plans and combine assets

Cancer (June 22 - July 22)

Partnerships will be your main focus this month. Many planets will highlight relationships, intimac yand your connection with others now

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Most of your attention will surround your daily routine and employment as well as as how you are improving your physical health

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your sector of romance, creativity, fertility and passion is empowered & it’s time to let loose and have some fun!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Family, domesticity and real estate are some of your prime focuses in January. You could soon be moving or renovating

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Travel could be of primary concern at the onset of January. This month may motivate you around academic or media projects

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wealth, income and prosperity will be your focal points in January. You will not only be making big investments but may also see more coming your way!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This month could open a doorway to some of your most heartfelt hopes and goals. Take action to build the life of your dreams

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This month will encourage you to rest, recharge and reflect. You may feel nostalgia from the past, so learn from it rather than repeating the same mistakes

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) 

A very happy and romantic month awaits you. It will be one of the luckiest periods of your life, and you’ll be surrounded by so many people who adore you

