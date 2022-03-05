Lifestyle
Rishika Shah
MAR 04, 2022
Horoscope for March 2022
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You will be successful on the career front and will face every challenge effectively. Avoid making any risky financial investment and stick to your budget
There could be some unfavourable changes at the workplace which can lead to a transfer. Your relations with your beloved can be somewhat strained
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Your financial situation will stabilise and you will feel mentally secure. You may have some additional work at your workplace that is outside your domain
Gemini (May 21 - June 21)
Keep calm at your workplace and avoid imposing yourself on others else it will cause resentment. Singles will find a new spark in their love life
Cancer (June 22 - July 22)
You will have to work hard to get whatever you want. But professionally this is an auspicious phase as you could be considered for a new role in your organisation
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
There can be an increase in your expenses. Nonetheless, you are likely to receive incentives and perks at the work front. Maintain a regular workout routine
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
You will be required to take on more workload which can spoil your commitments with the family. It will bear fruit as you will be rewarded by your seniors
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
You will be high on energy this month and will stay motivated to achieve your goals. Investments done in the past will now start showing positive signals
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
You need to be wary of your competitors as they can damage your image. Be careful while signing official documents and your conduct with female employees
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
You will execute every task with vigour and will be prompt in taking decisions. Guard against unwanted aggression as it can cause some sparks in your personal life
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
You are likely to remain prone to minor injuries, hence precautions are advised. Some unforeseen expenditure may come up that can cause undue stress
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
You can step into a new role which will give you more power and authority to make decisions. Those who are single are likely to find a compatible partner
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
