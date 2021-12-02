priyanka & nick jonas's love for travel
LIFESTYLE
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 05, 2021
travel junkies
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are avid travelers and they love to share their escapades on social media.
(Source : Nick Jonas Instagram)
the bahamas
This picture is from the Bahamas, where the actress is seen relaxing while her beau is making a stance in the background.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
mexico
In this throwback picture from Mexico, the pair look incredibly lovely.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
pure moment
On a Miami island, the couple looked stunning, admiring one another.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
horse riding
The power couple held hands as they went for some horse riding on a beach, donning cowboy hats.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
winter wonderland
In the midst of the snow, the couple appeared to be all smiles.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
Planting a kiss
During their Florida vacation, the couple appeared to be fully in love as they planted a kiss.
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
switzerland
The couple looked all cosy in their winter attire in the midst of Switzerland's snow-capped mountains
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
goofy moment
The couple were all smiles as they posed for a goofy picture and captioned it as, "Happiness in the mountains.”
(Source : Priyanka Chopra Instagram)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Highest Grossing Films of all time