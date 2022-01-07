Television
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 07, 2022
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda's relation timeline
Marriage
After seven years of dating, Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in March 2012
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Adored couple
Aamir and Sanjeeda are one of the most popular couples in the television industry and they have appeared in few shows together
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Nach Baliye
In 2007, the pair went on the show Nach Baliye and took the trophy home. They became household names after the show
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Baby girl
In 2019, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Ayra into their lives via surrogacy
Video- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Made headlines
In 2020, reports claiming their relationship had struck a snag grabbed headlines but there was no confirmation
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Social media
As their marriage deteriorated, the couple deleted all of their photos together from social media and unfollowed one another
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Seperation
Aamir and Sanjeeda got divorced after months of speculation about their split
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Maintained privacy
However, the pair chose to remain silent on the matter and did not issue an official announcement confirming their separation
Image- Aamir Ali Instagram
Child’s custody
Sanjeeda has been granted custody of their daughter, Ayra
Video- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Winter staples to steal from Ananya