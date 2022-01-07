Television

Akshat Sundrani

Jan 07, 2022

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda's relation timeline

Marriage

After seven years of dating, Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in March 2012

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Adored couple

Aamir and Sanjeeda are one of the most popular couples in the television industry and they have appeared in few shows together

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Nach Baliye

In 2007, the pair went on the show Nach Baliye and took the trophy home. They became household names after the show

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Baby girl

In 2019, the couple welcomed a baby girl named Ayra into their lives via surrogacy

Video- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

Made headlines

In 2020, reports claiming their relationship had struck a snag grabbed headlines but there was no confirmation

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Social media

As their marriage deteriorated, the couple deleted all of their photos together from social media and unfollowed one another

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Seperation

Aamir and Sanjeeda got divorced after months of speculation about their split

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Maintained privacy

However, the pair chose to remain silent on the matter and did not issue an official announcement confirming their separation

Image- Aamir Ali Instagram

Child’s custody

Sanjeeda has been granted custody of their daughter, Ayra

Video- Sanjeeda Shaikh Instagram

