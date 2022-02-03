Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
FEB 03, 2022
B-Town celebs who host reality shows
Amitabh Bachchan
For over a decade, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Among the 13 seasons of the show, Big B has hosted 12 seasons and the third season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan
Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
The popular reality show Bigg Boss is known for Salman Khan. Since season 4, the actor has been hosting the show and his charisma has pushed the TRPs to an all-time high
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman Khan
Apart from Bigg Boss, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has also hosted a show called 10 Ka Dum
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
The King Khan of Bollywood hosted the third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati as well as the show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has been hosting the talk show Koffee With Karan for several years. In 2021, he hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT
Image: Karan Johar Instagram
Karan Johar
The renowned filmmaker, Rohit Shetty has been hosting the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi since 2008
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
Rohit Shetty
The show has received widespread acclaim over the years, with TRPs reaching greater heights
Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram
In October 2021, Ranveer Singh made his television debut as the host of Colors' reality show The Big Picture
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer Singh
The Dhaakad actress, Kangana Ranaut is reportedly going to host her first-ever reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will be a bold format similar to the extremely popular American reality dating show Temptation Island
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
