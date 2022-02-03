Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 03, 2022

B-Town celebs who host reality shows

Amitabh Bachchan

For over a decade, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Among the 13 seasons of the show, Big B has hosted 12 seasons and the third season was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan

Image: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

The popular reality show Bigg Boss is known for Salman Khan. Since season 4, the actor has been hosting the show and his charisma has pushed the TRPs to an all-time high

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman Khan

Apart from Bigg Boss, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has also hosted a show called 10 Ka Dum

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The King Khan of Bollywood hosted the third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati as well as the show Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has been hosting the talk show Koffee With Karan for several years. In 2021, he hosted the first-ever season of Bigg Boss OTT

Image: Karan Johar Instagram

Karan Johar

The renowned filmmaker, Rohit Shetty has been hosting the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi since 2008

Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram

Rohit Shetty

The show has received widespread acclaim over the years, with TRPs reaching greater heights

Image: Rohit Shetty Instagram

In October 2021, Ranveer Singh made his television debut as the host of Colors' reality show The Big Picture

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh

The Dhaakad actress, Kangana Ranaut is reportedly going to host her first-ever reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show will be a bold format similar to the extremely popular American reality dating show Temptation Island

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

