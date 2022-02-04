Television
Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ reunion
Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra
The season's most popular duo, Tejasswi and Karan, dubbed Tejran by fans, frequently appeared together as they exited the Bigg Boss 15 house
Image: Pinkvilla
Pratik and Nishant made their way into the Bigg Boss house from the OTT house. Their admirers affectionately refer to them as #PraNish
Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram
Pratik Sehajpal & Nishant Bhat
The two reunited outside the BB home and exuded major brotherhood vibes
Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram
Umar and Rashami were close friends on the show, and the latter never denied her feelings for the actor. Fans dubbed them as #UmRash
Image: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram
Umar Riaz & Rashami Desai
The duo met during Shamita Shetty's birthday party and fans can't get enough of their pictures together
Image: Rashami Desai Instagram
Fans adored Umar, Rajiv and Rashami's trio, which they affectionately referred to as #UmRashJiv. They met for a get-together following the Bigg Boss 15 finale
Image: Rajiv Adatia Instagram
Rajiv Adatia & UmRash
They also posted pictures of their reunion on Instagram and fans loved them
Image: Rajiv Adatia Instagram
Shamita and Raqesh met on Bigg Boss Ott and have been a popular pair ever since
Video: Raqesh Bapat Instagram
Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat
Since Bigg Boss 15 finished, the duo have made multiple appearances, and their chemistry has left fans awestruck
Photo: Pinkvilla
