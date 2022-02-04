Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 04, 2022

Bigg Boss 15 contestants’ reunion

Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra

The season's most popular duo, Tejasswi and Karan, dubbed Tejran by fans, frequently appeared together as they exited the Bigg Boss 15 house

Image: Pinkvilla

Pratik and Nishant made their way into the Bigg Boss house from the OTT house. Their admirers affectionately refer to them as #PraNish

Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram

Pratik Sehajpal & Nishant Bhat

The two reunited outside the BB home and exuded major brotherhood vibes

Image: Nishant Bhat Instagram

Umar and Rashami were close friends on the show, and the latter never denied her feelings for the actor. Fans dubbed them as #UmRash

Image: Yuvika Chaudhary Instagram

Umar Riaz & Rashami Desai

The duo met during Shamita Shetty's birthday party and fans can't get enough of their pictures together

Image: Rashami Desai Instagram

Fans adored Umar, Rajiv and Rashami's trio, which they affectionately referred to as #UmRashJiv. They met for a get-together following the Bigg Boss 15 finale

Image: Rajiv Adatia Instagram

Rajiv Adatia & UmRash

They also posted pictures of their reunion on Instagram and fans loved them

Image: Rajiv Adatia Instagram

Shamita and Raqesh met on Bigg Boss Ott and have been a popular pair ever since

Video: Raqesh Bapat Instagram

Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat

Since Bigg Boss 15 finished, the duo have made multiple appearances, and their chemistry has left fans awestruck

Photo: Pinkvilla

