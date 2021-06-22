Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya's love story June 22, 2021
First meeting : Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya met each other for the first time on the sets of his single, Yaad Teri
Instant connection : Disha and Rahul felt an instant connection with each other after meeting a couple of times and started to get to know each other better
Rumours : Soon after the release of their song, Yaad Teri, rumours of the two being in a relationship started to do rounds
Being spotted together : Disha and Rahul often appeared together at events and parties
Going to each other’s houses : Disha and Rahul started visiting each other’s houses very often and met each other’s families
“We’re just friends” : Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rahul revealed to the media that he is “just good friends” with Disha
Confessing his love : When Rahul was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, he declared his love for Disha as he started to miss her constant care and support
Talking about Disha : Rahul constantly mentioned Disha Parmar while inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, revealing that he was missing her
Proposal : On Disha’s birthday, Rahul Vaidya went down on one knee and proposed to her on television
She said “yes” : During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 14, Disha entered the house and accepted Rahul Vaidya’s proposal
