FEB 18, 2022

Evergreen jodis of TV industry 

Manav & Archana

The late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande featured in the show Pavitra Rishta and became household names. Even after the show has ended, the couple continues to win hearts

Image: IMDb

Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar appeared in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which depicted the lives of two individuals who married each other and then fell in love

Image: IMDb

Ram & Priya

Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari starred in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The pair portrayed unconditional love in the show, and they were met with the same response from the audience

Image: IMDb

Anurag & Prerna

Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani starred in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and their chemistry was adored by people. The show was immensely popular with the audience

Image: IMDb

Mihir & Tulsi

Aamna Sharif and Rajiv Khandelwal starred in Kahiin Toh Hoga and their chemistry was loved by viewers. The show aired from September 2003 to February 2007 on Star Plus

Image: IMDb

Kashish & Sujal

Karan Mehra and Hina Khan played the lead pair in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple portrayed an ideal couple and are remembered even after the show has ended

Image: IMDb

Naitik & Akshara

Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi starred in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show aired on Star Plus for six years, and the couple quickly became one of the most popular duos in the TV industry

Image: IMDb

Raman & Ishita

Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy starred in the show Naagin, season 1, helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The couple received immense love and their chemistry captured the hearts of people

Image: IMDb

Ritik & Shivanya

