Akshat Sundrani
FEB 18, 2022
Evergreen jodis of TV industry
Manav & Archana
The late Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande featured in the show Pavitra Rishta and became household names. Even after the show has ended, the couple continues to win hearts
Image: IMDb
Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar appeared in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hain, which depicted the lives of two individuals who married each other and then fell in love
Image: IMDb
Ram & Priya
Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari starred in the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The pair portrayed unconditional love in the show, and they were met with the same response from the audience
Image: IMDb
Anurag & Prerna
Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani starred in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and their chemistry was adored by people. The show was immensely popular with the audience
Image: IMDb
Mihir & Tulsi
Aamna Sharif and Rajiv Khandelwal starred in Kahiin Toh Hoga and their chemistry was loved by viewers. The show aired from September 2003 to February 2007 on Star Plus
Image: IMDb
Kashish & Sujal
Karan Mehra and Hina Khan played the lead pair in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The couple portrayed an ideal couple and are remembered even after the show has ended
Image: IMDb
Naitik & Akshara
Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi starred in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show aired on Star Plus for six years, and the couple quickly became one of the most popular duos in the TV industry
Image: IMDb
Raman & Ishita
Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy starred in the show Naagin, season 1, helmed by Ekta Kapoor. The couple received immense love and their chemistry captured the hearts of people
Image: IMDb
Ritik & Shivanya
