ENTERTAINMENT
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
FEB 05, 2022
Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera's haldi
Pre-wedding festivities
Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera are set to marry on February 5, 2022, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. They began with the Haldi ceremony on February 3, 2022
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
The couple held an intimate Haldi ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Intimate ceremony
Karishma and Varun opted to twin for the ceremony and looked stunning in all-white ensembles
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Haldi outfits
The pair looked to be completely in love during their Haldi ceremony, and they couldn't take their eyes off of one another
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Smitten by love
Karishma and Varun were all smiles and seemed to be having a wonderful time as their friends and family applied haldi on them
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
All smiles
Karishma Tanna shared pictures of their Haldi ceremony on social media with the caption, "Beginning of my forever." The images stirred the internet and left everyone awestruck
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Beginning of my forever
Karishma wore a white sharara set with floral jewellery and looked gorgeous with a radiant smile
Image: Epic Stories Instagram
Bride-to-be
Their ceremony appeared to be a fun-filled celebration of love, as they painted the town yellow
Video: Epic Stories Instagram
Celebration of love
