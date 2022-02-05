ENTERTAINMENT

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera's haldi

Pre-wedding festivities

Karishma Tanna and her beau Varun Bangera are set to marry on February 5, 2022, and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. They began with the Haldi ceremony on February 3, 2022

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

The couple held an intimate Haldi ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Intimate ceremony

Karishma and Varun opted to twin for the ceremony and looked stunning in all-white ensembles

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Haldi outfits

The pair looked to be completely in love during their Haldi ceremony, and they couldn't take their eyes off of one another

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Smitten by love

Karishma and Varun were all smiles and seemed to be having a wonderful time as their friends and family applied haldi on them

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

All smiles

Karishma Tanna shared pictures of their Haldi ceremony on social media with the caption, "Beginning of my forever." The images stirred the internet and left everyone awestruck

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Beginning of my forever

Karishma wore a white sharara set with floral jewellery and looked gorgeous with a radiant smile

Image: Epic Stories Instagram

Bride-to-be

Their ceremony appeared to be a fun-filled celebration of love, as they painted the town yellow

Video: Epic Stories Instagram

Celebration of love

