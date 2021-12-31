ENTERTAINMENT

TV shows that started in 2021

Sirf Tum

The Pankaj Kumar show, which airs on Colors TV, stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the key roles

(Image- IMDb)

Ziddi Dil Maane Na

The romantic drama series, directed by Amit D Malik, stars Shaleen Malhotra and Kaveri Priyam in main roles and airs on Sony SAB

(Image- IMDb)

The Indian mythological show, which premiered on Star Bharat, stars Hazel Gaur, Aditi Sajwan, and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles

Hathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki

(Image- IMDb)

The Historical drama starring Sharad Malhotra, Sulagna Panigrahi and Hemal Dev in key roles airs on Disney Hotstar

Vidrohi

(Image- IMDb)

The Hindi drama series, featuring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, airs on Zee TV

Bhagya Lakshmi

(Image- IMDb)

The SAB TV show, produced by Jay Mehta, stars Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasir Khan in the lead roles

Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein

(Image- IMDb)

The social drama series stars Surabhi Das in the titular role and it airs on Colors TV

Nima Denzongpa

(Image- IMDb)

Sushanta Das and Anupam Hari helm the Zee5 programme, which stars Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja in prominent roles

Rishton Ka Manjha

(Image- IMDb)

