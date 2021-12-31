ENTERTAINMENT
TV shows that started in 2021
Sirf Tum
The Pankaj Kumar show, which airs on Colors TV, stars Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the key roles
(Image- IMDb)
Ziddi Dil Maane Na
The romantic drama series, directed by Amit D Malik, stars Shaleen Malhotra and Kaveri Priyam in main roles and airs on Sony SAB
(Image- IMDb)
The Indian mythological show, which premiered on Star Bharat, stars Hazel Gaur, Aditi Sajwan, and Kevin Charadva in the lead roles
Hathi Ghoda Palki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki
(Image- IMDb)
The Historical drama starring Sharad Malhotra, Sulagna Panigrahi and Hemal Dev in key roles airs on Disney Hotstar
Vidrohi
(Image- IMDb)
The Hindi drama series, featuring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles, airs on Zee TV
Bhagya Lakshmi
(Image- IMDb)
The SAB TV show, produced by Jay Mehta, stars Geetanjali Tikekar and Nasir Khan in the lead roles
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein
(Image- IMDb)
The social drama series stars Surabhi Das in the titular role and it airs on Colors TV
Nima Denzongpa
(Image- IMDb)
Sushanta Das and Anupam Hari helm the Zee5 programme, which stars Aanchal Goswami and Krushal Ahuja in prominent roles
Rishton Ka Manjha
(Image- IMDb)
