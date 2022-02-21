TV stars who have their YouTube channels

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress owns a YouTube channel by her name itself. She frequently uploads makeup tutorials and DIY skincare videos on her channel. She has 1.5 million subscribers
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Gaurav Gera is known for his comic timing and excellent mimicry. He never fails to entertain people on his YouTube channel and regularly uploads hilarious videos. He has 372K subscribers on his YouTube channel
Image: Gaurav Gera Instagram
Gaurav Gera
Suyyash Rai also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his singing videos and receives huge support from the audience. His YouTube channel has 129k subscribers
Image: Suyyash Rai Instagram
Suyyash Rai
Sasural Simar Ka fame actress, Dipika Kakar maintains a YouTube channel named "Dipika Ki Duniya" where she uploads daily life vlogs. She has 2.68 million subscribers
Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram
Dipika Kakar
Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar's husband and co-star in Sasural Simar Ka, also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his daily life vlogs. His channel has 2.11 million subscribers
Image: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram
Shoaib Ibrahim
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Anushka Sen owns a YouTube channel with 2.54 million subscribers. She uploads skin-care and get-ready tutorials on her channel
Image: Anushka Sen Instagram
Anushka Sen
Phulwa fame, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has a YouTube channel with 3.3 million subscribers. In her space, she uploads travel vlogs and receives a lot of love from her fans
Image: Jannat Zubair R. Instagram
Jannat Zubair Rahmani
Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress, Avneet Kaur has a YouTube channel where she uploads her skin-care, makeup videos and Travel vlogs. Her account has 1.65 million subscribers
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur
