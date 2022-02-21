Television

Akshat Sundrani

FEB 21 2022

TV stars who have their YouTube channels

Heading 3

Erica Fernandes

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress owns a YouTube channel by her name itself. She frequently uploads makeup tutorials and DIY skincare videos on her channel. She has 1.5 million subscribers

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Gaurav Gera is known for his comic timing and excellent mimicry. He never fails to entertain people on his YouTube channel and regularly uploads hilarious videos. He has 372K subscribers on his YouTube channel

Image: Gaurav Gera Instagram

Gaurav Gera

Suyyash Rai also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his singing videos and receives huge support from the audience. His YouTube channel has 129k subscribers

Image: Suyyash Rai Instagram

Suyyash Rai

Sasural Simar Ka fame actress, Dipika Kakar maintains a YouTube channel named "Dipika Ki Duniya" where she uploads daily life vlogs. She has 2.68 million subscribers

Image: Dipika Kakar Instagram

Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar's husband and co-star in Sasural Simar Ka, also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his daily life vlogs. His channel has 2.11 million subscribers

Image: Shoaib Ibrahim Instagram

Shoaib Ibrahim

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, Anushka Sen owns a YouTube channel with 2.54 million subscribers. She uploads skin-care and get-ready tutorials on her channel

Image: Anushka Sen Instagram

Anushka Sen

Phulwa fame, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has a YouTube channel with 3.3 million subscribers. In her space, she uploads travel vlogs and receives a lot of love from her fans

Image: Jannat Zubair R. Instagram

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame actress, Avneet Kaur has a YouTube channel where she uploads her skin-care, makeup videos and Travel vlogs. Her account has 1.65 million subscribers

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in cute mini dresses

Click Here