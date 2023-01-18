Heading 3
Female K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023
Image Credit: News1
Seoryoung
Seoryoung is GWSN’s real-life barbie doll
The ITZY member has eye-catching beauty
Yeji
Image Credit: News1
Image Credit: News1
Greetings to the gorgeous angel
Nancy
Image Credit: News1
Onda can make anyone fall in love with her through her sweet smile
Onda
Image Credit: News1
Karina is a true natural beauty
Karina
Image Credit: News1
Lia
Her vocals have impressed the audience
Anne, the white fairy is adorable
Anne
Image Credit: News1
Image Credit: News1
The bombshell in black raises the temperature
Giselle
Image Credit: News1
Yiren
She’s too pretty for our hearts to handle
