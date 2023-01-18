Heading 3

 Female K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 18, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: News1

Seoryoung

Seoryoung is GWSN’s real-life barbie doll 

The ITZY member has eye-catching beauty 

Yeji

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

Greetings to the gorgeous angel

Nancy 

Image Credit: News1

Onda can make anyone fall in love with her through her sweet smile 

Onda 

Image Credit: News1

Karina is a true natural beauty 

 Karina 

Image Credit: News1

Lia 

Her vocals have impressed the audience

Anne, the white fairy is adorable

Anne

Image Credit: News1

Image Credit: News1

The bombshell in black raises the temperature 

Giselle

Image Credit: News1

Yiren 

She’s too pretty for our hearts to handle

