K-dramas based on doctors 

Vedangi Joshi

jan 22, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: SBS

The Doctors

The story of a high school student who gets inspired by her teacher to become the best neurosurgeon

Two new struggling doctors meet teacher Kim, a genius doctor and learn about real life 

Dr. Romantic

Image Credit: SBS

 Image Credit: KBS2

A young boy suffering from autism dreams to be a paediatrician, this K-drama details his path

Good Doctor

Image Credit: tvN

Five friends who have been together since college, end up working together in the same hospital as star doctors

Hospital Playlist 

Image Credit : JTBC 

When an earthquake strikes Seoul leaving it paralyzed, the medical disaster team comes as a ray of hope for the people

D-Day

Image Credit: MBC

Hospital Ship

One of the best romance and medical K-dramas starring Ha Ji Won and Kang Min Hyuk 

A doctor is sent to North Korea and gets trapped there, later his son also becomes one of the best doctors and escapes to the South

 Doctor Stranger

Image Credit: SBS

Image Credit: SBS

Yong-pal

It’s the story of a talented and skilled surgeon in desperate need of money who meets an heiress stuck in a coma

Image Credit: SBS

Based on the Japanese novel ‘On Hand of God’, it stars Ji Sung, Lee Se Young, Lee Kyu Hyung and Hwang Hee

Doctor John

