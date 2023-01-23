Heading 3
K-dramas based on doctors
Image Credit: SBS
The Doctors
The story of a high school student who gets inspired by her teacher to become the best neurosurgeon
Two new struggling doctors meet teacher Kim, a genius doctor and learn about real life
Dr. Romantic
Image Credit: SBS
Image Credit: KBS2
A young boy suffering from autism dreams to be a paediatrician, this K-drama details his path
Good Doctor
Image Credit: tvN
Five friends who have been together since college, end up working together in the same hospital as star doctors
Hospital Playlist
Image Credit : JTBC
When an earthquake strikes Seoul leaving it paralyzed, the medical disaster team comes as a ray of hope for the people
D-Day
Image Credit: MBC
Hospital Ship
One of the best romance and medical K-dramas starring Ha Ji Won and Kang Min Hyuk
A doctor is sent to North Korea and gets trapped there, later his son also becomes one of the best doctors and escapes to the South
Doctor Stranger
Image Credit: SBS
Yong-pal
It’s the story of a talented and skilled surgeon in desperate need of money who meets an heiress stuck in a coma
Image Credit: SBS
Based on the Japanese novel ‘On Hand of God’, it stars Ji Sung, Lee Se Young, Lee Kyu Hyung and Hwang Hee
Doctor John
