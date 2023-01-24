Heading 3

Adam Levine-Behati Prinsloo: Style Diary 

Image: Getty Images

Event Ready

Adam Levine’s classic look in black tuxedo is going perfect with Behati Prinsloo’s sleeveless ash colour dress featuring floral prints at the bottom

Image: Getty Images

Fest Looks

Adam Levine wore a skeleton rib cage Halloween t-shirt and Behati Prinsloo wore a partly-sheer black mini dress with blue stripes as they attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Image: Getty Images

Adam Levine’s look in a black knee-length tailcoat over a matching black-and-gold patterned set and Behati Prinsloo’s glam look in an off-shoulder plaid mini dress were perfect for the Calirosa Tequila launch party

Launch Party

Image: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo’s hot look in deep V-neck red mini dress compliments Adam Levine’s classic look in this solid suit 

Power Couple

Image: Getty Images

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were twinning in black as the singer wore a black tuxedo and his wife stunned in black shimmering gown at the Golden Globes 2015

Glam Duo

Image: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo stole the limelight in this strapless nude dress while posing with hot looking Adam Levine in a black suit at the Oscars party

Oscars Look

Image: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo looked super amazing in a red strapless Armani Prive gown with a black tulle overlay whereas Adam Levine aptly complimented with his black tuxedo single-breasted suit with a bow 

Absolute Stunners

Image: Getty Images

Taking on the streets of New York, the couple embraced casual but cool attires as Adam styled in a casual t-shirt and Behati wowed in a sleeveless colourful long dress

Cool Couple

Image: Getty Images

Behati Prinsloo opted for a white sleeveless top and checkered gray pants whereas Adam Levine wore a black sweatshirt as they enjoyed Los Angeles Lakers Game

Game Night

