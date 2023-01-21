Heading 3

Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis: Couple Style

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 21, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Mr. & Mrs.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are looking glamorous as they contrast each other with blue and black

Image: Getty Images

Chic Looks

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis know how to make a look-at-us appearance with stunning and chic looks

Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck: Couple Style

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky: Couple Style

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are having a sweet PDA moment wearing simple & sweet outfits

PDA Moment

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis opted for casual outfits as they attended Clayton Kershaw’s 6th Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose in 2018 in LA

Game Night

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are twinning in white while sharing a cute PDA moment at the Stagecoach country music festival

Festival Lovers

Image: Getty Images

Mila Kunis looks effortlessly beautiful in this black outfit whereas Ashton Kutcher looks cool in this jeans jacket as they attend Zoe Saldaña's Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in 2018

Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a stunning appearance at the 94th Annual Academy Awards with these glamorous looks

Going Glam

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher looked perfect in this striped suit whereas Mila Kunis looked beautiful in a strapless mini dress as they attended the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

Awards Ready

Image: Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are walking together hand-in-hand and we love these cute and casual outfits

Couple Walk

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here