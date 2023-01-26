Heading 3

Zac Efron’s Fashion Diary

Image: Getty Images

Blue Romance

Zac Efron looks extremely hot in this absolute blue suit

Image: Getty Images

Brown Jacket

Zac Efron steals everyone’s hearts with this big brown jacket and bleached hair

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron looks sweet and chic in this all white outfit designed with slightly colourful splashes

Wows In White

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron looks classic and gorgeous in this plaid printed suit with a golden tie

Plaid Suit

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron’s beachy edge look with white punk tee shirt and cuffed pants is perfect for street fashion

Punk Tee Shirt

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron looks simply gorgeous in this blazer with golden mark all over it

Blazer Bliss

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron looks absolutely cool in this denim jacket with green t-shirt and a long scarf

Denim Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron reminds us of Troy-Gabriella romance from High School Musical as he looks like a perfect boyfriend beside Vanessa Hudgens in this throwback picture

When Troy Meets Gabriella

Image: Getty Images

Zac Efron looks effortlessly handsome and beautiful in this simple white shirt

Classic Look

