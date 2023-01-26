Zac Efron’s Fashion Diary
Image: Getty Images
Blue Romance
Zac Efron looks extremely hot in this absolute blue suit
Image: Getty Images
Brown Jacket
Zac Efron steals everyone’s hearts with this big brown jacket and bleached hair
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron looks sweet and chic in this all white outfit designed with slightly colourful splashes
Wows In White
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron looks classic and gorgeous in this plaid printed suit with a golden tie
Plaid Suit
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron’s beachy edge look with white punk tee shirt and cuffed pants is perfect for street fashion
Punk Tee Shirt
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron looks simply gorgeous in this blazer with golden mark all over it
Blazer Bliss
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron looks absolutely cool in this denim jacket with green t-shirt and a long scarf
Denim Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron reminds us of Troy-Gabriella romance from High School Musical as he looks like a perfect boyfriend beside Vanessa Hudgens in this throwback picture
When Troy Meets Gabriella
Image: Getty Images
Zac Efron looks effortlessly handsome and beautiful in this simple white shirt
Classic Look
