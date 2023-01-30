13 Luxury Sunglasses for Women to Flaunt this Summer!

Shades are a wonderful tool to radiate style and poise, as well as to gently flaunt your perfect taste. It's not a throwaway purchase, though; with the higher price points, superior materials, and newer cutting at your disposal. A sturdy metal frame or lightweight acetate are both more durable and look significantly better than inexpensive plastic shades purchased at your nearest convenience store. These luxury sunglasses for women exude luxe and elegance with each wear and can be your ultimate styling accessory this season. “Putting on a new pair of glasses or sunglasses is a simple way to completely transform your look - just like a new hairstyle,” says Brad Goreski, a Canadian stylist on how to transform your simple look with just a pair of sunglasses. Have a look at our top picks for the best-suited sunglasses for you!

Top Picks 1. Prada’s Titanium Rectangle Sunglasses - Best Women’s Luxury Sunglasses 2. Miu Miu’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses - Best Vintage Luxury Sunglasses for Women 3. Gucci’s Rectangle Sunglasses - Best Wide Fit Sunglasses for Women 4. Tiffany & Co. Rectangle Unisex Sunglasses - Best Sophisticated Sunglasses for Women 5. Versace’s Pilot Sunglasses - Best Rugged Sunglasses for Women 13 Luxury Sunglasses for Women Worth Splurging on! 1. Prada’s Titanium Rectangle Sunglasses.

Buy Now The Prada Titanium Rectangular sunglasses are just the right pair for casual outings. Made with titanium, it's full-rimmed and consists of progressive eligible frames that provide a comfortable view for all distances. With titanium frames, the sunglasses are light and durable throughout the year equipped with corrosion resistance and strength. It is a hearty investment for those who love their shades! Add these to your closet for a minimalist aesthetic, and pair it with casual outfits for a subtle hint of style! 2. Miu Miu’s Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Buy Now Next on the list, the Miu Miu Cat-eye Sunglasses bring classic and bold designs to a new level. The sunglasses have a single bridge design that gives them a vintage look but puts a modern spin to it. It features a full rim and progressive eligible frames that are available in two colors - black and pink. The Cat-eye sunglasses are perfect to pair with cocktail dresses and pant suits for their edgy yet sexy appeal. 3. Gucci’s Rectangle Sunglasses

Buy Now Add this spicy pair to your kit to boost your fashion sense! The Gucci Rectangle sunglasses have a brown acetate frame with a crystal pink lens and a high bridge design. The large pair of glasses is much suited to oval and round face shapes and look even better when paired with white or cream color outfits. They keep the focus on the sunglasses and keep the style quotient up! They are available in grey, yellow, and brown shades! 4. Tiffany & Co. Rectangle Sunglasses

Buy Now These peachy pink sunglasses are just the pair you need for that chic outfit you have been planning for! These Tiffany & Co. rectangular sunglasses are made of acetate material and the lenses are polarized and scratch-resistant giving it a one-up on the regular sunglasses you may find online. The glasses have a cut-out design on the side frames that feature the iconic motif from the House’s signature jewelry collections. It suits well on almond, heart, and oval-shaped faces! 5. Versace’s Pilot Sunglasses

Buy Now Add these eye-catchy, solid-color pilot frame shape sunglasses to your wardrobe for a rugged yet poised look. The frames are black metal and the lens is blackish grey which gives it a recognizable design aesthetic. It features a polarized lens and sun scratch resistance from accidental slips or falls. The sides of the frames are embossed with the classic Versace gold logo that elegantly compliments the black frames and suits well on jeans and t-shirts too! 6. Coach Dark Tortoise Sunglasses

Buy Now Head out with these alternate-fit sunglasses by Coach. It features a tortoiseshell finish and is available in two exotic shades that steal the show in an instant. The rectangular frames are made of acetate, are full-rimmed, and have a low bridge design to give that sexy gaze look. It’s inspired by vintage and retro looks but has a contemporary twist with the dark violet solid lens that suits great on an oval face shape! 7. Dolce & Gabbana’s Graffiti Irregular Sunglasses

Buy Now These sunglasses encapsulate the iconic Sicilian aesthetic and reinterpret them with a modern vision. The graffiti design is artistic and bold that turns heads wherever you go. The lens is sun-polarised and scratch resistant with gradient- treatment. It is also made with irregularly shaped frames of acetate that make it super durable throughout the wear and looks perfect on the diamond, round, rectangle, and heart-shaped faces! 8. Persol’s Phantos Sunglasses

Buy Now These frames are entirely crafted in Italy keeping in mind the elegant designs of historical structures. The titanium frames have a polished gold finish that adds a hint of glamor to your pretty face. With classic lens treatment, it has a light blue lens shade and has the classic look of an aviator. The frames are well suited for a triangle, oval, and square face shapes and can be paired with a bathing suit that will accentuate to the maximum! 9. Burberry’s Cat Eye Sunglasses

Buy Now This classic and one of the best luxury brands offers an alluring and classy accessory to pair with your outfit! The Burberry cat eye sunglasses have an acetate frame that suits round, almond, heart and oval-shaped faces. Its lenses have a color shade of Light Havana with a polyamide biomaterial structure. The orangish-brown shades go perfectly with sundresses and cropped pantsuits; that give you shade in the brightest glares too! 10. Giorgio Armani’s Oval Sunglasses

Buy Now These oval-shaped glasses are just the right pair for those who opt for a simple design. The frames are made from the lightweight material acetate and are fully rimmed. The sides of the frame consist of the Armani logo with a subtle print and nothing too over the top. The gradient-tinted lens makes viewing easy in every reflection of light. The sunglasses are also available in certain colors with gradient-tinted lenses. 11. Tory Burch’s Aviator Sunglasses

Buy Now One of the finest American luxury brands provides the classic aviator style in the most swanky way! The Tory Burch sunglasses have a shiny silver metal frame with the Tory Burch logo embedded on the sides. It has a solid-colored lens with mirroring qualities. With a dark grey polar lens, it has a regular fit and suits best on heart, round, and square faces! 12. Kate Spade Claretta Sunglasses

Buy Now Kate spade is known to ace it in the fine selection of women’s luxury sunglasses. The butterfly-style sunglasses have an all-black frame with a pink hemline that adds a hint of femininity in the best way possible. Made of acetate material and fully rimmed, they have a regular hinge that suits well for workwear and casual wear too! Buy them for a friend who needs to up their style quotient this season! 13. Dolce & Gabbana’s Square Sunglasses