The Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol in the lead is among the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema. While Ranbir plays the part of Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is being cast as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Over the last few weeks, there have been ample of speculations around Ramayana, with some even stating that the film will go on floors only in 2025. However now, we have exclusively learnt that Ramayana is set to go on floors on April 2 in Mumbai.

Nitesh Tiwari to shoot Gurukul Sequences of Ramayana from April 2

“Nitesh Tiwari and his team are all set to start shooting for Ramayana from April 2 in Mumbai. A set has been created at Film City and that’s where the journey of this divine film begins. It’s the set-up of a Gurukul, which has been combined with a green screen for enhancement in the post-production process,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the first schedule begins with the child artists playing the part of Lord Ram, Laxman, and Bharat.

“Nitesh Tiwari will be shooting for the childhood portions of lord Ram, where Guru Vasishtha gives life lessons to Lord Ram and his brothers. Shishir Sharma has been cast to play the role of Guru Vasishtha, whereas the names of child artists have been kept under wraps for now. It's a pure and honest take on Ramayana, and the makers are being very cautious to do justice to every part that's written in the books. It's a trilogy and the intent is to not just make a visual spectacle, but a film that can educate generations to follow,” the source added.

Ranbir Kapoor headed to LA for final round of 3D scans

Ranbir Kapoor won’t be a part of this schedule. “While Nitesh Tiwari and co. will be shooting for the introductory sequences, Ranbir will be off to LA next week for the final round of 3D scans for the film. He has been off to LA multiple times over the last few months and this will be the final round of scans, which can be used in the post-production process. He is expected to join the Ramayana Team by Mid-April,” the source informed.

Ramayana is being produced by Namit Malhotra with Nitesh Tiwari and Yash and the makers are all set to announce the feature film on Ram Navami (April 17, 2024). Buzz is, a special Pooja will also take place on Ram Navami in the presence of the entire cast, however, we are yet to independently verify the same set of news. Ramayana: Part One will be shot from April to July, with Sunny Deol and Yash joining in towards the later part of the shoot. The makers are targeting a Diwali 2025 opening for this epic saga. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.

