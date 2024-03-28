Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Week 1 Box Office: Randeep Hooda's film doesn't get desired elevation in collections

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar directed by and starring Randeep Hooda and co-starring Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial had a low first week at the Indian box office but observed a good trend. The film opened to collections of Rs 1 crore and the first 7 day collections are a little over Rs 10 crores. The makers introduced the buy one get one offer in select cities post the first weekend and that resulted in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar not dropping much from the first day, over the weekdays.

Have a look at the day wise collections of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar over the first week

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Has A Tough Road Ahead At The Box Office

The trend that Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has observed is strong but with the collections so low, there's no where that the film can go from here. It's not like the budget of the film is any low that the makers can do away with collections of Rs 20-25 crores. In an ideal scenario, the Randeep Hooda starrer had to atleast get to around Rs 50 crores to be classified as a decent performer, which it sadly won't be classified as.

The box office in India gets crowded with the release of two major releases, Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the coming weekend. It goes without saying that the biopic on Savarkar will be losing a substantial amount of its screens to the new releases. The road ahead is surely difficult for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar but it's a lost battle from the word go, due to a very low start.

About Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is Randeep Hooda's interpretation of the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Through the course of the film, we understand how different Savarkar's views about attaining freedom are, compared to that of other great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi.

