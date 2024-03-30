EXCLUSIVE: 'Like Amit Ji, Ajay Devgn will travel as a star beyond 80;' Boney Kapoor confident about Maidaan

Ajay Devgn, a terrific actor with over three decades of experience in the film industry, continues to maintain his superstar status through his diverse film choices, unique roles, and willingness to experiment with his looks. With blockbusters like Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan, he remains a prominent figure in the industry.

His upcoming movie, Maidaan, has garnered significant attention among both fans and industry insiders. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the film's producer, Boney Kapoor, expressed his belief that Ajay Devgn's career trajectory will mirror that of Amitabh Bachchan, enjoying a longevity in the industry that few others can match.

Boney Kapoor sees Ajay Devgn as a star beyond 80, akin to Amitabh Bachchan

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor was asked whether he ever had doubts about casting Ajay Devgn in Maidaan, or if he was always confident in his choice. To this, the producer responded, "I​​​​​ was always sure. Because of the kind of intensity that he has in his eyes, the kind of voice that he has, his persona; he has an unusual personality which can be molded into the characters he plays, whether it's Singham, Golmaal, or Shaitaan. That is the reason for his longevity too. He will last forever as long as he wishes to act. He is of that class."

Boney added, "Amit Ji is, I think, in his 80s; Ajay also will travel as a star beyond his 80s. That is there about Anil (Kapoor), that is there about Ajay. I can't say that about so many others."

With approximately a week to go until the release of Maidaan, Boney shared his excitement. He said, "The excitement has reached its peak because I have seen the full film now. It is something which was worth its wait."

About Maidaan

Maidaan narrates the life of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, credited with revolutionizing the nation's sport. The film delves into the years spanning from 1952 to 1962. Joining Ajay Devgn, the ensemble cast features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and acclaimed Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles.

