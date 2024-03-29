The victory march that started in February for the Malayalam film industry is now about to extend to April. Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life scored a bumper opening day yesterday, amassing nearly Rs. 9 crore at the Indian box office. This places it as the third highest-grossing opening day for a Malayalam film, following only Odiyan and King of Kotha.

The first day of Aadujeevitham in Kerala amounted to Rs. 5.85 crore. The film could have scored higher as the showcasing was lower than most of the other big openers due to relatively smaller release and lack of early morning shows. The occupancies were far higher than films like King of Kotha and Malaikottai Vaaliban which have opened in similar range in recent times. The release outside Kerala was wide and the film utilised it posting record first-day numbers for a Malayalam film in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The biggest plus for the film is the initial reception is on the positive side — a factor that had been lacking in many previous big releases. There is a long holiday period with the Easter holiday this weekend and then the Eid holidays in two weeks. All that bodes very well for the film to put big lifetime numbers.

The territorial breakdown for Aadueevitham - The Goat Life opening day at the Indian box office is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 5.85 crore

Karnataka - Rs. 1.20 crore

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 1 crore

Rest of India - Rs. 0.80 crore

Total - Rs. 8.85 crore

About Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is a Malayalam survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. It is an adaptation of the Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali migrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia.

