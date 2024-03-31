EXCLUSIVE: Is Jab We Met 2 in the making? Amar Singh Chamkila helmer Imtiaz Ali breaks silence

Imtiaz Ali, renowned for his exceptional storytelling in Bollywood, is set to return with his latest venture, Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring the duo of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz shared insights into his upcoming projects and shed light on the possibility for a sequel to his iconic movie, Jab We Met, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Additionally, he delved into the evolution of cinema, offering his perspectives on the changing aspects of filmmaking.

Imtiaz Ali reveals his plans for Love Aaj Kal 3 and Jab We Met 2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Imtiaz Ali addressed questions regarding his future projects following his film Amar Singh Chamkila. When asked about the possibility of sequels such as Love Aaj Kal 3 and Jab We Met 2, Imtiaz stated, “Well, no. No Love Aaj Kal 3, no Jab We Met 2 as of now. I don't know whether I should ever make a sequel but let's see.”

He further elaborated, expressing, “I never say never but no plan as of now. But then yes I have 3 scripts that I am now crazily desperate to start getting onto making. I can't wait to start filming again.”

Imtiaz Ali on evolution of cinema and filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali shared his thoughts on the evolution of cinema, highlighting the influence of audience preferences. He emphasized the constant quest for novelty among viewers, stating, “It is always changing and always constant. What is constant is the fact that a new good unique thing comes and the audience laps it up. They don't want to see something they’ve seen before. They don't want to waste their time.”

Regarding the rapid changes in the industry, Imtiaz remarked, “The audience is changing, the filmmakers are changing but this is not something new. It has been happening all the time. Maybe it is faster, the changes, because the media explosion in the last five-ten years has been just phenomenal and unprecedented.”

Discussing the abundance of choices presented by OTT platforms, the director noted, “Like when I go to the table it seems like a full feast is laid as far as the OTTs are concerned, the choices are so many. That choice was not available. There was a time when I was a kid in Jamshedpur and that one movie that came was the only thing that you could ever watch.”

Imtiaz continued, “So things change and my mentality as a viewer changes, so definitely filmmaking and the demands of filmmaking change.”

He underscored the expanded opportunities in filmmaking, saying, “But I also feel the opportunities that are available, a new kid coming out wanting to make films can do a million things. And over there back in the day all we could do was hope to get into some film bandwagon as whatever and then learn from there. So things have changed and new opportunities have been created.”

The filmmaker added, “Before you could only make films of 2 hours, 2 and a half hours duration. Now I can make stories which are of 7 hours duration, make it episodic. So, I think I’m happy to be a part of this era rather than any other.”

The biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles, is scheduled for release on Netflix on April 12th.

