Aavesham Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil unleashes a storm with unhinged performance in this comedy flick

Fahadh Faasil is here again with yet another Malayalam entertainer flick called Aavesham. The film starring the Pushpa actor in the lead role also features an array of actors including Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty

As the Romancham director Jithu Madhavan once again offers a comedy film of new flavors, it is set to stand strong among other releases. So here's the Pinkvilla review of the film Aavesham to let you decide whether to watch the film on big screens or not.

The Plot:

Aavesham revolves around the story of a college-going trio who have recently joined a new college in Bengaluru. Being the victims of ragging and bullying by their seniors, the trio decides to exact revenge against them. Hoping to gain local support, the trio starts hanging around at various bars in the city. By sheer coincidence, they befriend a local goon called Rangaa who is set to become their biggest boon or curse!

The Good:

Seeing Aavesham on the big screen we can undoubtedly say that this is Fahadh Faasil's world and we are just existing in it. The film is a complete FaFaa show, with the actor playing a totally different avatar from before. Along with the leading actor, the trio of newcomers Mithun, Hipzter, and Roshan also carry the film on their shoulders, despite being debutants in feature films. Sajin Gopu who also played a key role in Romancham also steals the show with his character.

The simple approach of the plot, with a relatable screenplay and premise not only offers a wild ride but also an entertainment-filled spectacular. The film's direction by Jithu Madhavan is definitely praiseworthy. Sameer Thahir who uses his camera magic also provides some magnificent visuals, especially with the use of color lights in emphasising the scene.

The editing done by Vivek Harshan is also a backbone in making the film, but the greatest technical brilliance is by Sushin Shyam. Be it the song Jaada sung by Manjummel's Sreenath Bhasi or let it be the fun track Illuminati, the tracks and scores hold the film together.

A factor that should not be missed while mentioning the film is the costume and styling department for Fahadh Faasil’s character. The white-clad costume of FaFaa is an identity of the film and the character which serves a great purpose to the plot.

Along with that the styling department who created the look for Rangaa in both his flashback portions and present-day really extends the film’s quality. The handlebar mustache and the way Fahadh twirls it, emphasize the character’s dominance and presence is a worthy shout-out.

The Bad:

Even though the film is funny, wild, and crazy fun the biggest flaw was the extension of certain scenes in both the first half and second half. The length of certain scenes felt a bit too drawn out in places.

Moreover, the film also felt like it needed more screen time for Fahadh Faasil. Even though the film rides on him, his involvement in the story needed time to be set up which felt like could've been earlier. Despite these minor errors, the film does not falter in entertaining you and definitely makes you crack up with laughter.

The Performance:

The performance put forth by all the actors, from the lead roles to the minor ones where definitely on timing and fun to watch. The debut trio of actors Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas is one of the biggest highlights of the film. These actors may not be a new face for people who follow the Malayalam social media world but coming to the realm of cinema, the trio have established that they can effortlessly pull off acting as well.

The newcomer Midhutty, who is also a YouTuber plays one of the antagonists in the film and offers an acting spectacle with his brash character and psychotic nature. Moreover, the film also has Instagram content creator Hari Sivaram playing a supporting role which is set to make him memorable in the future.

Coming to other supporting performances, Sajin Gopu made everyone chuckle with his love for Rangaa and the way he carried himself. Knowing everything about the goon’s personality, the actor put forth a quirky and fun character.

But the man of the show, the driving force and the beast of the film was none other than Fahadh Faasil. The makers themselves presented the title card as “re-introducing” FaFaa which will make sense once you watch the film. The actor is undoubtedly playing his most unhinged and wildest character ever to date.

The film provides an open space for the actor to perform, making the big screens his kingdom. Every time the actor comes on to the screen with his aura, there’s a magical pull that elevates the scene and makes us want to hoot for him. The actor does not even need a massive punchline or an essay's worth of dialogue but only needs to stare with his eyes through a broken lens. The film absolutely presents a new shade to the character, making us want more and more of the actor.

Verdict:

Aavesham is ideally one of those movies that you could enjoy in theaters if you love a comedy film with a wild ride happening. The show is definitely run by Fahadh Faasil who is all set to entertain you with a great array of actors supporting him.

The wide and crazy ride is not only a laughter-filled vibe of a film but also manages to keep you wanting more of the world. The character sketch of Rangaa and his dynamic spontaneity in situations make the film a complete package in the theaters. So, if you want to experience a 2-and-a-half-hour crazy ride of a film, go and check out Aavesham in theaters near you!