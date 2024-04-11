Aavesham Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil unleashes a storm with unhinged performance in this comedy flick

pinkvilla
The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Overseas First day Box Office: Slow Start for Eid releases

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Overseas First day Box Office: Slow Start for Eid releases

 Medha Shankar shows how to nail soft girl aesthetic in her blue saree worth Rs 32,900

Medha Shankar shows how to nail soft girl aesthetic in her blue saree worth Rs 32,900

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha mesmerizes fans with captivating transition reel

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’s Sriti Jha mesmerizes fans with captivating transition reel

Maidaan Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you plan to watch Ajay Devgn and Priyamani’s sports drama

Maidaan Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you plan to watch Ajay Devgn and Priyamani’s sports drama

 Eid 2024: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit celebrate in style; extend wishes to fans

Eid 2024: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit celebrate in style; extend wishes to fans

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia laud Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia laud Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

 Eid al-Fitr 2024: Smriti Irani, Aly Goni, Mannara Chopra, Surbhi Chandna, MC Stan and more extend wishes

Eid al-Fitr 2024: Smriti Irani, Aly Goni, Mannara Chopra, Surbhi Chandna, MC Stan and more extend wishes

WATCH: Aamir Khan twins in white with sons Junaid-Azad on Eid; distribute sweets to paparazzi, extend warm wishes

WATCH: Aamir Khan twins in white with sons Junaid-Azad on Eid; distribute sweets to paparazzi, extend warm wishes
The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

The Greatest Of All Time release Date Out: Thalapathy Vijay starrer GOAT to hit theaters on September 5

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Overseas First day Box Office: Slow Start for Eid releases

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan Overseas First day Box Office: Slow Start for Eid releases

 Maidaan Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you plan to watch Ajay Devgn and Priyamani’s sports drama

Maidaan Twitter Review: 13 tweets to read before you plan to watch Ajay Devgn and Priyamani’s sports drama

 Eid 2024: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit celebrate in style; extend wishes to fans

Eid 2024: Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar and Yash’s wife Radhika Pandit celebrate in style; extend wishes to fans

 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia laud Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Celeb Review: Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia laud Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer

 WATCH: Aamir Khan twins in white with sons Junaid-Azad on Eid; distribute sweets to paparazzi, extend warm wishes

WATCH: Aamir Khan twins in white with sons Junaid-Azad on Eid; distribute sweets to paparazzi, extend warm wishes

 The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Deacon's Suspicions Ignite a Showdown?

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Deacon's Suspicions Ignite a Showdown?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s film lacks entertainment from dil and logic from dimag

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s film lacks entertainment from dil and logic from dimag

 Justin And Hailey Bieber Reportedly Spent $16 Million On A California Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors; Will Their Split Theories Now Be Put To Rest?

Justin And Hailey Bieber Reportedly Spent $16 Million On A California Mansion Amid Divorce Rumors; Will Their Split Theories Now Be Put To Rest?
Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Inspire Colleagues with Their Dedication to Holistic Wellness

Taurus to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Inspire Colleagues with Their Dedication to Holistic Wellness

 Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Turn Ordinary Items into Precious Treasures

Gemini to Leo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Turn Ordinary Items into Precious Treasures

 Aries to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Steady Those Around Them in Times of Turmoil

Aries to Virgo: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Steady Those Around Them in Times of Turmoil

 Scorpio to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Seek Recognition for Their Deeds

Scorpio to Pisces: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Never Seek Recognition for Their Deeds

 Cancer to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Easily Earn the Trust And Respect of Those Around Them

Cancer to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Easily Earn the Trust And Respect of Those Around Them

 Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Leave Others in Stitches with Their Spot-on Impressions

Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Leave Others in Stitches with Their Spot-on Impressions

 Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Live Freely And Without Expectations From Loved Ones

Aries to Gemini: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Live Freely And Without Expectations From Loved Ones

 Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Graciousness Turns Ordinary Parties into Unforgettable Events

Leo to Libra: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Graciousness Turns Ordinary Parties into Unforgettable Events

 Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Love for Wordplay Adds a Fun Twist to Everyday Conversations

Leo to Aries: 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Love for Wordplay Adds a Fun Twist to Everyday Conversations
Chris Jones Calls Out Donte Whitner For ‘Played Against Taylor Swift, The Refs’ Claims About Super Bowl

Chris Jones Calls Out Donte Whitner For ‘Played Against Taylor Swift, The Refs’ Claims About Super Bowl

Packers Will Kick Off 2024 Nfl Season Against Eagles Marking First Friday Game in Over 50 Years in Sao Paulo

Packers Will Kick Off 2024 Nfl Season Against Eagles Marking First Friday Game in Over 50 Years in Sao Paulo

 Kevin Hart Says, 'Not Good For NBA' About Nikola Jokic's Potential Third MVP Award Win; All You Need to Know

Kevin Hart Says, 'Not Good For NBA' About Nikola Jokic's Potential Third MVP Award Win; All You Need to Know

 Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More

Caitlin Clark WNBA Draft: Know Which Team Can Select NCAA Record Holder, Her Salary As Rookie, And More

 'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft

'Bronny 100% Will Be Successful Player': Draymond Green Backs LeBron's Son Amid Criticism Around His NBA Draft

 How Many Games Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Miss Due To Calf Injury? Bucks Provide Update After MRI Scan

How Many Games Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Miss Due To Calf Injury? Bucks Provide Update After MRI Scan

 ‘I Might Get Kicked Out’: LeBron James on Furious Thoughts When He Blocked This Former NBA All-Star in 2016 NBA Finals

‘I Might Get Kicked Out’: LeBron James on Furious Thoughts When He Blocked This Former NBA All-Star in 2016 NBA Finals

 ‘What the F**k’: LeBron James Recalls When JJ Redick Took Him by Surprise in Heat-Magic Matchup in 2012

‘What the F**k’: LeBron James Recalls When JJ Redick Took Him by Surprise in Heat-Magic Matchup in 2012

 ‘I’m Like a School Girl’: Jason Kelce Recalls When He Found LeBron James’ Tweet on New Heights Podcast

‘I’m Like a School Girl’: Jason Kelce Recalls When He Found LeBron James’ Tweet on New Heights Podcast
RIIZE drops captivating new teasers for upcoming single Impossible from first mini-album RIIZING

RIIZE drops captivating new teasers for upcoming single Impossible from first mini-album RIIZING

 Who's Gong Yoo's girlfriend? Dating rumors with Kim Go Eun, Im Soo Jung and more

Who's Gong Yoo's girlfriend? Dating rumors with Kim Go Eun, Im Soo Jung and more

 Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han starrer upcoming thriller movie titled She Died releases its first poster

Shin Hye Sun and Byun Yo Han starrer upcoming thriller movie titled She Died releases its first poster

 Bae Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's Vagabond's Season 2 reportedly in works; Action thriller set to film in Philippines

Bae Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's Vagabond's Season 2 reportedly in works; Action thriller set to film in Philippines

 BoA deletes every Instagram post following shocking statement about retirement

BoA deletes every Instagram post following shocking statement about retirement

 Lee Sang Yeob says he was 'lost in romance' with now-wife after meeting her; details unusual marriage proposal

Lee Sang Yeob says he was 'lost in romance' with now-wife after meeting her; details unusual marriage proposal

 THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol tricked GOT7’s Jinyoung into believing he is the angel key holder in Master Key

THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol tricked GOT7’s Jinyoung into believing he is the angel key holder in Master Key

 Lovely Runner Ep 1-2 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s rom-com starts off heartwarming, funny and all things nice

Lovely Runner Ep 1-2 Review: Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s rom-com starts off heartwarming, funny and all things nice

 Parasyte: The Grey leads top 10 TV show chart worldwide list, dethroning Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears

Parasyte: The Grey leads top 10 TV show chart worldwide list, dethroning Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears
Medha Shankar shows how to nail soft girl aesthetic in her blue saree worth Rs 32,900

Medha Shankar shows how to nail soft girl aesthetic in her blue saree worth Rs 32,900

Mouni Roy’s Rs 1,20,000 multicolored sequin-embellished slip dress is pretty piece of art

Mouni Roy’s Rs 1,20,000 multicolored sequin-embellished slip dress is pretty piece of art

 6 times Alaya F made a fiery and fabulous case for corsets

6 times Alaya F made a fiery and fabulous case for corsets

 Pooja Hegde elevates her black co-ord set with luxe touch, pairs it with Prada bag

Pooja Hegde elevates her black co-ord set with luxe touch, pairs it with Prada bag

 Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh embrace spirit of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in their elegant pink kurta sets

Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh embrace spirit of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in their elegant pink kurta sets

 6 Bollywood divas who served bold brown makeup excellence; from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Shruti Haasan

6 Bollywood divas who served bold brown makeup excellence; from Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Shruti Haasan

9 Holiday party outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt,Janhvi Kapoor and more

9 Holiday party outfits inspired by Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt,Janhvi Kapoor and more

 Aditi Rao Hydari’s regal blue and green kalidar sharara set with gold embroidery is the perfect Eid ensemble for new brides

Aditi Rao Hydari’s regal blue and green kalidar sharara set with gold embroidery is the perfect Eid ensemble for new brides

 Khushi Kapoor's April photo dump is all about stunning outfits; from crochet bralette to denim on denim

Khushi Kapoor's April photo dump is all about stunning outfits; from crochet bralette to denim on denim
Aavesham movie poster

Aavesham Movie Review

Malayalam

Action

11 Apr 2024

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

User Rating

-

Rate this Movie

Aavesham Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil unleashes a storm with unhinged performance in this comedy flick

Fahadh Faasil is ready and loaded to appear once again on the big screens with his new film Aavesham. Here’s the Pinkvilla review of the film to know whether the film is worth a watch or not.

by Goutham S

Published on Apr 11, 2024   |  02:04 PM IST  |  985
News Comment Share
Aavesham Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil brings on his fun side in this crazy ride

Aavesham Movie Review: Fahadh Faasil brings on his fun side in this crazy ride (PC: Fahadh Faasil, Facebook)

Name: Aavesham

Cast: Fahadh Faasil,Ashish Vidyarthi

Rating: 4

Where to watch: Theatre

Fahadh Faasil is here again with yet another Malayalam entertainer flick called Aavesham. The film starring the Pushpa actor in the lead role also features an array of actors including Sajin Gopu, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, Midhutty

As the Romancham director Jithu Madhavan once again offers a comedy film of new flavors, it is set to stand strong among other releases. So here's the Pinkvilla review of the film Aavesham to let you decide whether to watch the film on big screens or not.

The Plot:

Aavesham revolves around the story of a college-going trio who have recently joined a new college in Bengaluru. Being the victims of ragging and bullying by their seniors, the trio decides to exact revenge against them. Hoping to gain local support, the trio starts hanging around at various bars in the city. By sheer coincidence, they befriend a local goon called Rangaa who is set to become their biggest boon or curse!

The Good:

Seeing Aavesham on the big screen we can undoubtedly say that this is Fahadh Faasil's world and we are just existing in it. The film is a complete FaFaa show, with the actor playing a totally different avatar from before. Along with the leading actor, the trio of newcomers Mithun, Hipzter, and Roshan also carry the film on their shoulders, despite being debutants in feature films. Sajin Gopu who also played a key role in Romancham also steals the show with his character.

The simple approach of the plot, with a relatable screenplay and premise not only offers a wild ride but also an entertainment-filled spectacular. The film's direction by Jithu Madhavan is definitely praiseworthy. Sameer Thahir who uses his camera magic also provides some magnificent visuals, especially with the use of color lights in emphasising the scene.

The editing done by Vivek Harshan is also a backbone in making the film, but the greatest technical brilliance is by Sushin Shyam. Be it the song Jaada sung by Manjummel's Sreenath Bhasi or let it be the fun track Illuminati, the tracks and scores hold the film together.

A factor that should not be missed while mentioning the film is the costume and styling department for Fahadh Faasil’s character. The white-clad costume of FaFaa is an identity of the film and the character which serves a great purpose to the plot.

Along with that the styling department who created the look for Rangaa in both his flashback portions and present-day really extends the film’s quality. The handlebar mustache and the way Fahadh twirls it, emphasize the character’s dominance and presence is a worthy shout-out.

The Bad:

Even though the film is funny, wild, and crazy fun the biggest flaw was the extension of certain scenes in both the first half and second half. The length of certain scenes felt a bit too drawn out in places.

Moreover, the film also felt like it needed more screen time for Fahadh Faasil. Even though the film rides on him, his involvement in the story needed time to be set up which felt like could've been earlier. Despite these minor errors, the film does not falter in entertaining you and definitely makes you crack up with laughter.

The Performance:

The performance put forth by all the actors, from the lead roles to the minor ones where definitely on timing and fun to watch. The debut trio of actors Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, and Roshan Shanavas is one of the biggest highlights of the film. These actors may not be a new face for people who follow the Malayalam social media world but coming to the realm of cinema, the trio have established that they can effortlessly pull off acting as well.

The newcomer Midhutty, who is also a YouTuber plays one of the antagonists in the film and offers an acting spectacle with his brash character and psychotic nature. Moreover, the film also has Instagram content creator Hari Sivaram playing a supporting role which is set to make him memorable in the future.

Coming to other supporting performances, Sajin Gopu made everyone chuckle with his love for Rangaa and the way he carried himself. Knowing everything about the goon’s personality, the actor put forth a quirky and fun character.

But the man of the show, the driving force and the beast of the film was none other than Fahadh Faasil. The makers themselves presented the title card as “re-introducing” FaFaa which will make sense once you watch the film. The actor is undoubtedly playing his most unhinged and wildest character ever to date.

The film provides an open space for the actor to perform, making the big screens his kingdom. Every time the actor comes on to the screen with his aura, there’s a magical pull that elevates the scene and makes us want to hoot for him. The actor does not even need a massive punchline or an essay's worth of dialogue but only needs to stare with his eyes through a broken lens. The film absolutely presents a new shade to the character, making us want more and more of the actor.

Verdict:

Aavesham is ideally one of those movies that you could enjoy in theaters if you love a comedy film with a wild ride happening. The show is definitely run by Fahadh Faasil who is all set to entertain you with a great array of actors supporting him.

The wide and crazy ride is not only a laughter-filled vibe of a film but also manages to keep you wanting more of the world. The character sketch of Rangaa and his dynamic spontaneity in situations make the film a complete package in the theaters. So, if you want to experience a 2-and-a-half-hour crazy ride of a film, go and check out Aavesham in theaters near you!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian films and Entertainment. ...

Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

