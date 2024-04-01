Crew Box Office India Day 4: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film remains rock-steady; Netts Rs 4.25 crores

Crew directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon among others held supremely on first Monday as it netted around Rs 4-4.50 crores. The numbers may be down by over 50 percent from the opening day but from its fair value, it is just around 40 percent down. The first day collections were boosted by the Good Friday holiday and so the opening day of Crew isn't the right base to judge the first Monday numbers.

Crew Remains Rock-Steady At The Indian Box Office On Day 4

Crew after 4 days, stands at a collection of around Rs 34 crores nett. The first week seems to be moving towards Rs 44 crores which is solid. The hold over the second weekend is vital and going by the Monday hold, one may feel, "why not!". The run of the Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu film will be cut short by two Eid releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan and thus collecting as much as possible before the two Eid releases should be the target.

Crew Is Exceptional In The International Circuits; Aims To Become 2nd Highest Hindi Grosser Of 2024

Crew in India has guaranteed itself a success but internationally, it is a bonafied hit. The movie was benefitted by the Easter holidays in the traditional markets and the numbers were all round, higher than what they were on Friday. After 4 days, the collections of Crew stand royally at around 3.5 million dollars. A lifetime total of 6 million dollars is well in reach as things stand. It will be the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2024 at the international box office by the end of second weekend, only behind Fighter, and then all eyes will be on the Eid releases.

The Day Wise India Nett Collections Of Crew In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 9.50 crores 2 Rs 9.75 crores 3 Rs 10.50 crores 4 Rs 4.25 crores Total Rs 34 crores nett in 4 days

Three flight attendants Geeta Sethi (Tabu), Jasmine Rana (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Divya Bajwa (Kriti Sanon) get lured by the money that they can make by being part of the nexus, that can potentially get them out of the financial mess that they are in. What the three fail to anticipate is the trouble that they are going to find themselves in, because of the illegal activities that they have begun. Will they be able to get out of the mess and become financially stable again?

