EXCLUSIVE: Imtiaz Ali admits to not being sure of Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila initially; reveals reason behind OTT release

Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his next eagerly-awaited film, Amar Singh Chamkila. The biographical drama is based on the life of a legendary singer from Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila, led by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the maestro filmmaker spilled the beans on the casting process and his choice of not releasing the film in the theaters.

Imtiaz Ali talks about the casting of Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila

When Imtiaz Ali was asked about the casting process of Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra for the film, Chamkila, in response to the same, the director revealed that initially, he wasn’t sure of having the GOAT singer on board.

“You’re not alone in this. I also feel when I watch them together or separately that I couldn’t have imagined or there could’ve been nobody who could’ve played Chamkila or Amarjot except for Diljit and Parineeti. However, I wasn’t sure whether it’s gonna work out with Diljit for some reason. I thought he might not be able to do it, etc. So I didn’t approach him in the beginning, but it’s a little later that I did, the moment I spoke to him, it was just like a different chapter, and now it’s a sure shot thing, and now I really can’t imagine anybody else doing it,” he said.

It is worth mentioning that Diljit’s look for the film has been appreciated for the uncanny resemblance it has with the real-life Chamkila. To this, Imtiaz Ali expressed his belief by stating, “In a way, he has been preparing for Chamkila ever since he was born because he was born in those parts. Diljit is also from Malwa, from Punjab from a smaller place like he knows that language; he knows what it is to be an artist in Punjab and rise he knows about Chamkila much before I got to know. He knew everything. Like he spoke to me, the first thing he said was that there are many people in this world who think they are the biggest fan of Chamkila, and I’m also one of them.”

Imtiaz Ali reveals why Amar Singh Chamkila is releasing on OTT

In addition to this, when Imtiaz was asked about the reason behind not releasing the film in theaters, he said, “Well, new things come along and you must try it."

The filmmaker opined, "I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theater viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can’t help it, but I don’t think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT.”

Imtiaz Ali continued, “So, it’s a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it’s a universal subject. So, I wanted people that are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don’t even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it. So, that’s the reason why we made Chamkila in Hindi, that’s not your question, but that’s my answer, he says with a laugh."

The eagerly-awaited Amar Singh Chamkila will be available for streaming on Netflix from April 12.

