Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn led rousing biographical-sports-drama is full of heart and rewards the patient

Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn led rousing biographical-sports-drama is full of heart and rewards the patient

 NFL Draft 2024: How Did the League Grant Two 5th Round Compensatory Picks to Kansas City Chiefs?

NFL Draft 2024: How Did the League Grant Two 5th Round Compensatory Picks to Kansas City Chiefs?

 THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol and BTS’ Jin’s award show hosting turned into pure comedy gold

THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol and BTS’ Jin’s award show hosting turned into pure comedy gold

 ‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades

‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades

 Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A look back at her ‘paparazzi-ek prem katha’

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A look back at her ‘paparazzi-ek prem katha’

 9 Gully Boy dialogues that will jazz up your vibe for the week

9 Gully Boy dialogues that will jazz up your vibe for the week

 ‘How Do You Make It Mean the Absolute Most?’: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

‘How Do You Make It Mean the Absolute Most?’: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

 7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch

7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch

 Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports
Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn led rousing biographical-sports-drama is full of heart and rewards the patient

Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn led rousing biographical-sports-drama is full of heart and rewards the patient

 Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A look back at her ‘paparazzi-ek prem katha’

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: A look back at her ‘paparazzi-ek prem katha’

 9 Gully Boy dialogues that will jazz up your vibe for the week

9 Gully Boy dialogues that will jazz up your vibe for the week

 7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch

7 relatable movies like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to binge watch

 Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have filed for divorce at Chennai Family Court: Reports

 Swara Bhasker drops glimpses of daughter Raabiyaa’s Annaprashan ceremony, REVEALS she chose to be an artist

Swara Bhasker drops glimpses of daughter Raabiyaa’s Annaprashan ceremony, REVEALS she chose to be an artist

 MaXXXine Official Trailer Is Out: Mia Goth's Character Chases Fame While A Serial Killer Threatens To Kill Her

MaXXXine Official Trailer Is Out: Mia Goth's Character Chases Fame While A Serial Killer Threatens To Kill Her

 BMCM: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans in advance; REVEAL reason for film's postponement

BMCM: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans in advance; REVEAL reason for film's postponement

 BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to now release on April 11; makers push release by a day

BREAKING: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to now release on April 11; makers push release by a day
NFL Draft 2024: How Did the League Grant Two 5th Round Compensatory Picks to Kansas City Chiefs?

NFL Draft 2024: How Did the League Grant Two 5th Round Compensatory Picks to Kansas City Chiefs?

 ‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades

‘They’re Messing With Tran****ual’: Michael Porter Jr Reveals Weird Fetishes of NBA Players on Podcast with Lana Rhoades

 ‘How Do You Make It Mean the Absolute Most?’: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

‘How Do You Make It Mean the Absolute Most?’: Triple H Praises Seth Rollins After WrestleMania 40

 ‘This Is News to Me’: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Confronts Fan Who Thought She’s a P**rn Star

‘This Is News to Me’: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Stafford Confronts Fan Who Thought She’s a P**rn Star

 Is Brock Lesnar No More Working For WWE? Details Inside

Is Brock Lesnar No More Working For WWE? Details Inside

 NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Leave Warriors for THIS Team Next Summer

NBA Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Leave Warriors for THIS Team Next Summer

 Did Taylor Swift Date Divorced Tom Brady Before Travis Kelce? Exploring Rumored Romance

Did Taylor Swift Date Divorced Tom Brady Before Travis Kelce? Exploring Rumored Romance

 Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate CLAIMS LeBron James Is NBA GOAT Because He ‘Controls the Media’

Michael Jordan’s Former Teammate CLAIMS LeBron James Is NBA GOAT Because He ‘Controls the Media’

 Conor McGregor Drops Massive Hints About His Fight Announcement at UFC 300: DETAILS Inside

Conor McGregor Drops Massive Hints About His Fight Announcement at UFC 300: DETAILS Inside
THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol and BTS’ Jin’s award show hosting turned into pure comedy gold

THROWBACK: When EXO’s Chanyeol and BTS’ Jin’s award show hosting turned into pure comedy gold

 Start Up star Nam Joo Hyuk's school violence accuser's classmate seeks review of summary order, pushes for formal trial

Start Up star Nam Joo Hyuk's school violence accuser's classmate seeks review of summary order, pushes for formal trial

 Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin CONFIRMED to lead psychological thriller Such a Close Traitor alongside Han Suk Kyu

Han Ye Ri and Chae Won Bin CONFIRMED to lead psychological thriller Such a Close Traitor alongside Han Suk Kyu

 ‘Done with my album now': BTS' Jimin sparks intrigue among fans back stage at Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul

‘Done with my album now': BTS' Jimin sparks intrigue among fans back stage at Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul

 'Nam Joo Hyuk hasn’t bullied': Court verdict finds school bullying accuser guilty of defamation; fined 7 million KRW

'Nam Joo Hyuk hasn’t bullied': Court verdict finds school bullying accuser guilty of defamation; fined 7 million KRW

 Queen of Tears and its cast Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won lead most buzzworthy drama and actor's list this week; Full list

Queen of Tears and its cast Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won lead most buzzworthy drama and actor's list this week; Full list

BLACKPINK's Jisoo hints at BLISSOO expansion, files trademark applications under 13 categories; know details

BLACKPINK's Jisoo hints at BLISSOO expansion, files trademark applications under 13 categories; know details

 Baeksang Artist Awards 2024 nomination snubs: Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Tae Ri and more actors

Baeksang Artist Awards 2024 nomination snubs: Kim Ji Won, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Tae Ri and more actors

 BTS' SUGA reveals fun chat with PSY after Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul; gets teased by Jimin, V and Jungkook; WATCH

BTS' SUGA reveals fun chat with PSY after Agust D TOUR D-DAY in Seoul; gets teased by Jimin, V and Jungkook; WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone: Celebrate Navratri day 1 with celeb-approved red floral sarees

 Lehenga dupatta draping styles that will lit your upcoming festivities ft. celebs like Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor

Lehenga dupatta draping styles that will lit your upcoming festivities ft. celebs like Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor

 Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant pink pantsuit is proof that we aren’t ready to bid adieu to Barbiecore

Shraddha Kapoor’s vibrant pink pantsuit is proof that we aren’t ready to bid adieu to Barbiecore

 Deepika Padukone vs Kiara Advani fashion face-off: Who styled the sweater shirt outfit better?

Deepika Padukone vs Kiara Advani fashion face-off: Who styled the sweater shirt outfit better?

Ananya Panday in an orange crop top paired with denim skorts is a chic call for summer

Ananya Panday in an orange crop top paired with denim skorts is a chic call for summer

 Alaya F plays around with pink in gharara set worth Rs 42,500 making it perfect Eid outfit

Alaya F plays around with pink in gharara set worth Rs 42,500 making it perfect Eid outfit

 Alaya F shows how to serve Gen Z fashion statement in fitted tube dress with cropped denim jacket

Alaya F shows how to serve Gen Z fashion statement in fitted tube dress with cropped denim jacket

 Launch of 17 Looms marks Pinkvilla's debut in the world of Fashion

Launch of 17 Looms marks Pinkvilla's debut in the world of Fashion

 Mouni Roy gives LBD trend modern push in House of CB’s black floral corseted mini dress

Mouni Roy gives LBD trend modern push in House of CB’s black floral corseted mini dress
Maidaan movie poster

Maidaan Movie Review

Hindi

Drama
Biography
History

Maidaan Review: Ajay Devgn led rousing biographical-sports-drama is full of heart and rewards the patient

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others will release at a theatre near you from 10th of April, 2024. Read our detailed review.

by Rishil Jogani

Updated on Apr 09, 2024   |  12:58 AM IST
Ajay Devgn

Maidaan is a heartfelt tribute to the Indian National Football Team that did the country proud (Credit: Bayview Films)

Key Highlight

  • Maidaan is a heartfelt tribute to the Indian National Football Team
  • The movie plays at a theatre near you from the 10th of April, 2024, post 6pm IST

Name: Maidaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn,priyamani,Gajraj Rao

Rating: 3.5

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others, is the underdog story of the Indian Football Team that wins a Gold Medal at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962.

Plot:

Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India. He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds. 

What works for Maidaan:

Maidaan is a passionately woven sports-biopic on the coach that led India to an underdog-victory at the 1962 Asian Games. The movie is tidily made and shows all that Syed Abdul Rahim had to go through, in his short yet meaningful life. Ajay Devgn delivers one of his most emotionally rousing performances, that is sure to win him numerous accolades. The eye to detail that director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has is worth appreciating. Casting of the players, to cinematography, complex camera-shots in the match sequences and the adrenaline-filled background score, the movie nails it all. From the first scene to the last, the beautiful amalgamation of scale backed by vision is clearly visible. It is the last 20 minutes of Maidaan where your patience truly gets rewarded and you leave the auditorium with an emotional high, that very few films can give you.

What doesn't work for Maidaan:

Maidaan is way too long and could definitely do with chopping of atleast 25 minutes. The template that the movie follows is overused and thus there isn't much novelty in terms of the storytelling and the screenplay. The narration is mostly flat. All the antagonist episodes through the film are very clichéd and feel forced, and it goes against the film's otherwise subtle treatment. Barring what's stated above, the movie plays out well and manages to both engage and entertain.

Watch the Maidaan Trailer

Performances in Maidaan:

Ajay Devgn breathes life into the character of Syed Abdul Rahim. He is just terrific, especially in the dramatic sequences.
Priyamani as Rahim's wife Runa lends solid support. She is full of heart.
Gajraj Rao as the controversial sports journalist Prabhu Ghosh, and Rudranil Ghosh who essays the role of the President of the Indian Football Federation, honestly play their parts but are let down by some clichéd writing.
Rishab Joshi as Rahim's son Hakim is wonderful.
Every Indian football player makes his presence felt, be it Chaitanya Sharma as PK Banerjee, Tejas Ravishankar as Peter Thangaraj, Amartya Ray as Chuni Goswami or Manandeep Singh as Trilok Singh Basera, among others.

Final Verdict of Maidaan:

Maidaan is a work of passion, that can only be envisioned by someone who is really passionate to tell the underdog story of the Indian National Football Team. It succeeds in making the audience relive the Golden Age of Indian Football. There are a few hiccups through the film but you take home a very fulfilling feeling as the credits roll.
Maidaan can be watched in theatres, 6pm onwards on the 10th of April, 2024. Go book your tickets now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies.

Credits: Pinkvilla

