EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon shares what convinced her to sign on for Patna Shuklla; 'We want to give hope to people'

Raveena Tandon, hailed as a Bollywood icon for her mesmerizing beauty and exceptional acting prowess, recently garnered attention with her latest film Patna Shuklla, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The film has been setting the industry abuzz with its powerful storyline and Raveena's commanding performance as a lawyer battling a notorious roll number scam.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress candidly shared what motivated her to take on the role.

Raveena Tandon shares why Patna Shuklla's script appealed to her

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raveena Tandon was asked what made her accept the role in Patna Shuklla. She responded, "I think it was very important for something like this to come out. There was not much awareness about it. In fact, I didn't even know that something like this does happen till I read the script. Then when I started googling, I was like so many incidents that are happening.

This is regarding our young students who are our future; they are the ones who are going to shape the new India. Their lives are being played with when they are just starting off. So many of them lose hope. So many of them have lost their loves probably while just trying to come to terms with the fact that their future is completely destroyed. So this is something that we want to give hope to people that yes these things do happen, but there are ways also to battle through it."

The Andaz Apna Apna actress added, "When I started searching the scams on the internet, there was so much. There were university scams, there were fake mark sheet scams. Then there are paper leak scams, scholarship scams, and admission scams. So imagine what a common man goes through when they are just starting off their life, and they have invested all that they have through their meager sources of income in their children's future, and then something like this happens. Where do they go? What can you do? It's such a helpless situation.

That's when Arbaaz and I got to talking. We have children nearly the same age, and they are both students. We were like, 'God forbid, this happens to anyone whom we know.' It's something we believed very strongly in."

About Patna Shuklla

Patna Shuklla is a crime drama that delves into the education scams prevalent in India. Raveena Tandon portrays lawyer Tanvi Shuklla, who exposes these malpractices in the film. It follows the journey of Tanvi, an ordinary woman who rises to fight for a student ensnared in a roll number scam. The movie sheds light on the grave crimes impacting numerous students in India annually. Produced by Arbaaz Khan and directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film premiered on March 29th.

