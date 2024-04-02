EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardar 2 in London in June

Ajay Devgn is on a roll - the actor is currently riding high on the success of his psychological thriller, Shaitaan, and gearing up for the release of the Amit Sharma-directed Maidaan on Eid. Side by side, Ajay is shooting for two of his most awaited franchise films, the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again, and the Rajkumar Gupta directed, Raid 2. As he celebrates his birthday today, Pinkvilla has an exclusive update for all Ajay Devgn fans.

According to sources close to the development, Ajay Devgn is all set to start shooting for two diametrically opposite franchise films – De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardar 2 – in June in London. “Ajay will wrap up shooting for Singham Again and Raid 2 by the end of May and both films are scheduled to be released in the second half of 2024. He will be off to London in June to commence work on De De Pyaar De 2 followed by Son of Sardar 2,” revealed a source close to the development.

Ajay’s stint in London begins with a 15-day schedule of De De Pyaar De 2, which will be directed by Anushul Sharma. “On calling it a wrap on the brief schedule of De De Pyaar De 2 in London, Ajay kicks off the sequel to his 2012 hit comedy, Son of Sardar. It’s going to be back-to-back shoot for Ajay,” the source added. The director of Son of Sardar 2 has been kept under wraps but according to our source, the team has roped in an acclaimed director known for comedies in the Punjabi Film Industry.

Ajay Devgn ready to spearhead 8 franchises

“Ajay has a certain format of shooting and he has mastered the art of multiple projects a year. He can seamlessly transform from one world to the other and is all gearing up to have an exciting line up in place for himself. He will be shooting for multiple schedules of DDPD 2 and Son of Sardar 2 from June at various locations,” the source informed.

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn has become the actor with maximum successful franchises under his kitty and the actor is all set to take things to the next level in the coming two years. While there is concrete clarity on the status quo of Singham Again, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardar 2, it’s a work in progress for Dhamaal 4, Golmaal 5, and Drishyam 3 as well. “And who knows, there could be Shaitaan 2 too in the pipeline sometime next year,” the source concluded.

