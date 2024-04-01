EXCLUSIVE: Samantha in talks to join Allu Arjun in Atlee’s next; Filming begins in October

When the media world was flooded with speculations about a probable collaboration of Atlee with either Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh, Pinkvilla was the first to report that it’s Allu Arjun who is the front-runner to feature in his next after Jawan. The duo has been in conversations for a while now and our sources have now officially confirmed that Atlee’s next after Jawan will feature Allu Arjun in the lead.

Atlee in advance talks with Samantha for his next with Allu Arjun

That’s not all, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Atlee is exploring a new zone in commercial space with Allu Arjun and the dynamic duo is all set to take the film on floors by October 2024. The two have agreed on the subject, in-fact, Atlee has also proceeded to start casting for the film. According to sources close to the development, Atlee is in talks with Samantha to join the film as the female lead.

“Samantha and Atlee have previously worked together in Theri and the duo is now in talks for a reunion on the Allu Arjun film. Both of them shared a great bond back in the day and are excited for this reunion. It’s among the most awaited films in present times and will feature some of biggest names of Indian Cinema,” revealed a source close to the development. Interestingly, this will also be a reunion of Allu Arjun and Samantha after Son of Satyamurthy. The duo has also done a song together in Pushpa: The Rise.

Atlee & Allu Arjun's next on floors in October 2024

The Allu Arjun and Atlee film is expected to go on floors by October 2024 and will be a mega-budget action entertainer. Apart from Samantha, the script has scope for more female leads too, and the casting is underway. Allu Arjun will wrap up shooting for Pushpa 2 soon and directly delve into the prep of Atlee’s next. Samantha meanwhile is gearing up for the release of Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

