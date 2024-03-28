Pinkvilla Predicts: Godzilla x Kong The New Empire is set to take a double-digit opening at Indian Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is without a doubt one of the most anticipated Hollywood films in India this year. The excitement for the new fusion film is palpable and the same can be seen in the movie's advance bookings which are quite robust. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has sold over 40000 tickets in top national chains for the opening day, a day prior to release and this assures a good, healthy India opening.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Set To Take A Box Office Opening Of Rs 10.50 Crores Nett In India

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is tracking to emerge as the most preferred movie option in India for the weekend. Going by the advances, the movie is set to take a start of around Rs 10-11 crores nett, taking the Good Friday boost into consideration. There are chances for the collections to go beyond Rs 11 crores too but Pinkvilla conservatively predicts a number between Rs 10 and 11 crores.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Releasing Alongside Crew

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is not the only new release this week. Apart from a few regional films, a prominent Hindi language film Crew is also releasing. Crew's advance bookings so far have been encouraging and it will act as a stiff release-rival. Yes, the audience for both films are different but a clash is a clash afterall.

The Big Box Office Draws From Hollywood

It has been a while since a Hollywood movie took a start of Rs 10 crores or more in India. The last film that comes to mind is Oppenheimer. The next film after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire that will open to a number in the north of Rs 10 crores, seems to be Deadpool and Wolverine and there still is some time for that.

Watch the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Trailer

About Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire In Theatres

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire releases in theatres on the 29th of March, 2024. The film's tickets can be booked in advance, from the ticket counters or from online ticketing applications.

