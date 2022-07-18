7 Best moisturizers for acne prone skin to prevent clogging and breakouts

Whether you are a makeup enthusiast or just a beauty freak, following a good skincare routine is a beauty essential. One of the most important skin care steps is to include a decent quality moisturizer. Especially, if you have acne-prone skin, skipping a moisturizer can be a disaster for the skin. People with acne-prone skin should choose a good moisturizer that can keep the skin hydrated enough to fight skin dryness while keeping zits at bay. The challenge of keeping off excess oil from the skin can often lead to drying out the skin excessively and cause skin irritations. So, it is highly significant to invest in a good quality moisturizer for acne-prone skin. We know the struggle is real, and so here we are with the best moisturizers for acne prone skin. Check them out.

1. Neutrogena Oil Free Acne Facial Moisturizer

Neutrogena is a tried and tested brand for effective skin care. Its oil-free acne moisturizer is crafted for people with acne-prone skin. Formulated with 0.5% salicylic acid, which is a powerful medication for breakout. It also contains grapefruit extract that lends its fruity fragrance to the formula. This water-based moisturizer has a lightweight feel with no traces of stickiness. It does not clog pores, and keeps the skin free from acne. The formula is non-comedogenic, and is safe to use.

2. CETAPHIL DERMACONTROL Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with SPF 30

Cetaphil dermacontrol oil absorbing moisturizer is a multi-action formula that does an impressive job at keeping the skin hydrated. It also has SPF 30 for that added protection against the harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun. While the moisturizer provides enough hydration, it leaves no traces of stickiness on the skin. The formula spreads evenly, absorbs excess oil from the skin and lends a matte finish. This product is especially designed for people with sensitive skin.

3. Neutralyze Renewal Complex Acne Moisturizer

Neutralyze renewal complex acne moisturizer is a versatile product that suits oily, dry, combination, and acne prone skin. It contains A.H.A., B.H.A. along with salicylic and mandelic acid, which is effective for gentle exfoliation and acne healing. The patented, advanced oil control technology gets absorbed quickly and prevents clogging of pores. This formula not only keeps the skin well-hydrated and moisturized, but keeps excess oil away. The consistency of this product is light, which fights acne and provides anti-aging benefits. Being free from parabens and sulfates, this formula is safe for use.

4. Era Organics Tea Tree Oil Face Cream

This face cream from Era Organics is one of its kind. It serves as a facial moisturizer that nourishes skin and helps in the treatment of cystic acne, blemishes, and blackheads. Enriched with tea tree oil, the cream helps moisturize the skin and provide relief in acne trouble. It soothes the irritated skin while fighting blemishes and other skin issues. It also contains salicylic acid, which is known for its effective acne treatment. The formula is a blend of other herbal ingredients like pomegranate seed oil, burdock root, golden seal, dandelion root and St. John's wort. With no harsh chemicals, this moisturizer is safe for all skin types.

5. Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Facial Moisturizer

Clean & Clear Essentials Dual Action Face Moisturizer is known for its effective acne curing formula. It has 0.5% salicylic acid, which is powerful at treating and preventing pimples while taking care of the dry skin. It has an oil-free formula that prevents new breakouts and keeps acne in check. Using it with its facial cleanser and astringent can keep the skin more clean and clear.

6. First Aid Beauty Skin Rescue Oil-Free Mattifying Gel

This mattifying gel moisturizer is a lifesaver product when it comes to acne trouble. It has a gel-like texture that spreads evenly without making the skin sticky or greasy. The formula helps in reducing breakouts by balancing the skin oils. It has a vegan formula with no toxic chemicals, which results in perfect balanced hydration with no skin irritations.

7. Proactiv Clear Skin Face Sunscreen Moisturizer With SPF 30

Proactive face moisturizer is a dual action formula that keeps acne in check while providing sun-protection. The product has a lightweight consistency that prevents pore clogging with a fine, matte finish. It can be used as a daily moisturizer to keep the skin fresh, oil-free and sun-protected. Tested by the dermatologists, the formula is safe for sensitive skin.

Attaining healthy skin with no acne is surely a gigantic task, but with these moisturizers for acne-prone skin, you can stay stress-free. By including these products in your daily skincare routine, you can minimize breakout and keep your skin rejuvenated and glowing. The use of these products is hassle-free and needs your minimum attention. For all those women who have a busy, hectic schedule, relying on these cool products, is a good idea.

