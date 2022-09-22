Cute selfies of Stray Kids' Seungmin

Seungmin was born on September 22, 2000 in Seoul, South Korea. He is the main vocalist of Stray Kids. He joined JYP in 2017 after winning second place in JYPE’s 13th Open Audition. The rest of the members of the group are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, and I.N. Originally a nine-piece group, member Woojin left due to undisclosed personal reasons in October 2019. Stray Kids released their pre-debut extended play (EP) Mixtape in January 2018 and officially debuted on March 25 with the EP ‘I Am Not’. In 2020, Stray Kids released their first studio album ‘Go Live’ alongside lead single ‘God's Menu’ including on the tracklist the Korean versions of ‘Top’ and ‘Slump’ and previously released singles ‘Gone Days’ and ‘On Track’. Go Live became the group's best-selling album at the time, debuting atop the weekly Gaon Album Chart and selling 243,462 copies by the end of the month to reach number five on the monthly Gaon Album Chart. The album was certified platinum by the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) in August 2020, the group's first album to achieve this. ‘God's Menu’ became the group's first single to appear on the weekly Gaon Download Chart, debuting at number 144. Three months later, the group reissued their first studio album as ‘In Life’ on September 14. During promotions, the group received two music show wins. Lead single ‘Back Door’ was recognized by a reputed magazine at eighth on its list of the 10 Best Songs of 2020, the only song by a Korean act on the list, and described as an artful Frankenstein that’s as catchy as it is complex.