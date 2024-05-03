Resurfaced Video Backs Hulk Hogan's Bizarre Claim About Roddy Piper Sending Him Voicemail Two Days After His Death

Who can forget the iconic rivalry between Hulk Hogan and Late Roddy Piper? It defined the 80s era of WWF when both of these wrestlers headlined the first WrestleMania in 1985, at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Roddy Piper who has been defined as the biggest heel in the history of WWE was never on good terms with Hogan. But after the two quit wrestling, the animosity evaporated. In 2015 Roddy Piper died in his sleep. However, he seemed to have done something out of the box in his final moments.

He sent Hulk Hogan a voicemail saying that he loved him and that he was “Walking With Jesus”. This is what Hulk Hogan has said recently and a resurfaced video backs his claim.

What’s the story?

On May 1, 2024, Hulk Hogan, in an interview with CBN, said that he received a message from Roddy Piper two days after his death. The message was, “ 'I'm just loving you, my brother. Just walkin' with Jesus. Walkin' with Jesus and loving you, my brother." Hogan had tears in his eyes as he recollected Roddy’s message. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As this video spread on social media, it started getting reactions from the fans. While a section of fans mocked Hogan for outrightly lying, another section of fans brought up a resurfaced video, from Roddy Piper’s documentary, which does contain that voice message.

Piper died on July 24, 2015, in his sleep. He was 61. On that night when Piper died, he wasn’t feeling well, and he did send voicemails to people. While one was Bruce Prichard, the other was Hulk Hogan.

It must have been that message which Hogan was talking about. Hogan, however, said that if Roddy Piper would have been alive, he wouldn’t have said this. But who knows, Roddy Piper might have had a change of heart, when he sensed that his time was up. He recorded his last message and sent it to Hogan and Prichard.

Hogan, who was a bete-noire of Roddy Piper back then, is shedding tears for him today. Piper was former CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon’s go-to man, and he did make special appearances in WWE. While the world might have forgotten him, Hogan remembers him to this date.

