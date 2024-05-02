BTS' RM teases new global project with Right Place, Wrong Person poster spotted worldwide; see PICS

BTS leader RM is generating buzz with his upcoming global project, teasing fans with intriguing posters spotted worldwide. Titled Right Place, Wrong Person, RM's second album is set to release on May 24.

BTS’ RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person poster spotted across the globe

Recently, BTS’ charismatic leader RM has generated quite a buzz among the burgeoning septet’s fans, the ARMYs. Ahead of the release of his much anticipated second album, Right Place Wrong Person, fans across the globe spotted RM’s posters related to the album.

Furthermore, on May 2, RM, aka Kim Namjoon, shared a clip of the posters seen by fans worldwide on his Instagram handle, which was re-shared by BTS’ official account. The clip zooms into the poster, where RM can be seen enjoying a feast with a group of people as one of them offers him a spoonful of one of the dishes served.

Take a look at the clip shared by RM here;

More details about RM’s upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person

On April 26, BIGHIT MUSIC, the label representing BTS, unveiled the much-anticipated news of RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, slated for release on May 24. As the leader of the septet, RM is poised to enthrall fans once again with this new musical journey. The album, comprising 11 tracks within the alternative genre, promises to delve into universal emotions, exploring themes of outsiderhood and the struggle to find one's place.

With meticulous planning, RM has already initiated an engaging promotional campaign, stirring excitement among fans ahead of the album's launch. Scheduled for release at 1 PM KST on May 24, the album's unveiling will be accompanied by the premiere of its title track's music video.

This release marks RM's second solo endeavor, following his debut studio album, Indigo, which made its debut in December 2022, along with his mixtape Mono in 2018. Fans worldwide eagerly anticipate the forthcoming album, poised to embrace RM's distinctive artistry and lyrical depth once more.

