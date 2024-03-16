Exercises And Yoga for Tinnitus, Alternative Therapies, And More

Hearing sounds in your ears that no one else can hear can be quite uncomfortable. But it’s not really uncommon — you may be affected by a condition called tinnitus that affects millions of people across the globe. It can present as a buzzing, ringing, or humming sensation in the ears. Although it is commonly perceived as a minor annoyance, tinnitus can impact quality of life and cause insomnia, stress, anxiety, and concentration issues. The good thing is, you can practice yoga for tinnitus to ease the symptoms.

Practicing yoga can reduce stress, which is one of the most commonly perceived causes of tinnitus. A study published in 2017 on the effects of yoga on individuals with subjective tinnitus showed significant improvements in symptoms of the condition, as well as levels of perceived stress ( 1 ).

In this article, we talk about what tinnitus is, its underlying causes, some common symptoms, and how yoga can help with tinnitus relief. Most importantly, we share some specific yoga positions that you can incorporate into your daily routine to improve tinnitus symptoms and your quality of life. So read on.

What Is Tinnitus And What Causes It?

Tinnitus is a condition characterized by the perception of sound in the ears or head in the absence of an external source. This phantom noise can manifest as ringing, buzzing, hissing, or humming and may be constant or intermittent. For some, these perceptions can be long-lasting, indicating chronic tinnitus. While tinnitus itself is not a disease, it often accompanies hearing loss or other underlying medical conditions.

Although in many cases, the actual cause of tinnitus cannot be found, some common factors may lead to tinnitus, such as ( 2 ), ( 3 ):

Loss of hearing: Damage to the auditory system, whether due to aging, being exposed to loud noises, or other factors, can lead to tinnitus.

Ear Infections: Infections of the middle ear or inflammation of the auditory nerve can trigger tinnitus symptoms.

Infections of the middle ear or inflammation of the auditory nerve can trigger tinnitus symptoms. Excessive Stress Or Anxiety: Psychological factors, such as high-stress levels and anxiety, can exacerbate tinnitus symptoms or make them more noticeable.

Psychological factors, such as high-stress levels and anxiety, can exacerbate tinnitus symptoms or make them more noticeable. Medications: Certain medications, particularly those that affect the auditory system or have ototoxic properties, can trigger or worsen tinnitus. According to a paper published in the Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, some of these drugs include antimalarials, NSAIDs, acetaminophen, certain antibiotics, and quinine ( 4 ).

Underlying Medical Conditions: Health conditions like Meniere's disease, TMJ disorders, and vascular disorders can present tinnitus as a symptom.

How to Know Its Tinnitus: Some Common Symptoms

Individuals experiencing tinnitus may report the following symptoms and effects of tinnitus ( 3 ):

Persistent ringing, buzzing, or humming sounds in one or both ears

Sensitivity to loud noises (hyperacusis)

Difficulty concentrating or sleeping due to tinnitus-related disturbances

Emotional distress, anxiety, or depression associated with tinnitus

How Yoga for Tinnitus Can Help And the Best Asanas

Yoga offers a holistic approach to managing tinnitus by addressing both the physical and psychological aspects of the condition. When you practice yoga, you combine gentle movements, breathing exercises, and mindfulness practices to help you manage tinnitus symptoms and get other physical and mental benefits of yoga. The more specific yoga poses for tinnitus also impact circulation and utilize the power of gravity to bring relief from the tingling sensations.

Here are some of the most effective tinnitus relief exercises and yoga poses:

Neck Stretches

Gentle neck stretches can help release tension in the neck and shoulders, stretching the neck muscles, and improving blood flow to the head, thus reducing tinnitus symptoms.

Shoulder Rolls

Rolling the shoulders in a circular motion can alleviate tension in the upper body and promote relaxation, easing tinnitus-related stress.

Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

This pose involves bending forward from the waist, allowing gravity to gently stretch the spine and release tension in the neck and shoulders.

Child's Pose (Balasana)

Resting in Child's Pose promotes relaxation, calms the mind, and alleviates stress and anxiety associated with tinnitus.

Cat-Cow Stretch (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Flowing between Cat and Cow poses helps release tension in the spine, improve circulation, and enhance overall relaxation.

Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

This restorative pose promotes relaxation, improves blood flow to the head, and reduces tinnitus-related stress and anxiety.

Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Savasana allows for complete relaxation of the body and mind, helping to alleviate stress and promote overall well-being.

Combining Yoga with Other Tinnitus Treatment Options

While yoga can be an effective standalone therapy for tinnitus relief, it can also be integrated with other treatment methods for enhanced benefits, based on tinnitus severity. Some complementary approaches to consider include:

Sound Therapy: In acoustic therapy, you are exposed to external sounds, like white noise or natural sounds to drown out the buzzing or humming noises in tinnitus.

In acoustic therapy, you are exposed to external sounds, like white noise or natural sounds to drown out the buzzing or humming noises in tinnitus. Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT): The aim of CBT is to address negative thought patterns and emotions associated with tinnitus through counseling and behavioral techniques.

The aim of CBT is to address negative thought patterns and emotions associated with tinnitus through counseling and behavioral techniques. Dietary changes: Adopting a healthy diet rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids can help support overall ear health and reduce inflammation ( 5 ).

Precautions And Things to Keep in Mind While Practicing Yoga for Tinnitus

Before starting a yoga practice for tinnitus relief, it's essential to consider the following precautions:

Consult with a healthcare professional: Discuss your tinnitus symptoms with a qualified healthcare provider to ensure that yoga is safe and appropriate for your individual condition.

Discuss your tinnitus symptoms with a qualified healthcare provider to ensure that yoga is safe and appropriate for your individual condition. Modify poses as needed: Listen to your body and modify yoga poses as necessary to accommodate any physical limitations or discomfort.

Listen to your body and modify yoga poses as necessary to accommodate any physical limitations or discomfort. Practice mindfulness: Pay attention to your body and mind during yoga practice, focusing on relaxation and stress reduction to alleviate tinnitus symptoms.

Conclusion

Tinnitus can be annoying and difficult to manage, especially if no clear cause is found. However, yoga for tinnitus presents a gentle yet effective means of addressing tinnitus symptoms by promoting relaxation, reducing stress, and improving overall well-being. With gentle practices like Child's pose, shoulder rolls, and neck stretches, you can find some respite. You can also combine yoga with other therapies like CBT and sound therapy if your healthcare professional suggests. Remember to approach yoga practice mindfully, listen to your body, and seek guidance from healthcare professionals as needed to ensure safe and effective management of tinnitus symptoms.

