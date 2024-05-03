Chicago Bears’ New Stadium Proposal Hits a Roadblock; Illinois Governor Tags It ‘non-starter’

The Chicago Bears have hosted their home games at the Soldier Stadium since 1971. The 9-time NFL champions' dream of building a new stadium close to their current home field. The Bears have the lease for Soldier Stadium till 2033. They would like to complete the construction of their new stadium before that rather than extending the lease. They presented their ideas about the structure and surroundings of the new stadium. But everything came to an abrupt stop when the proposal reached Illinois’ Governor's office.

Bears' Vision of A Lakefront Stadium

The Bears sent a $5 Billion proposal on 24th April 2024 asking for public funding for the project. They plan on adding greenery and open space in the stadium along with easing access to the city’s museum area. A lavish publicly owned hotel is a part of the project too. The Bears’ president Kevin Warren accepted that the project was not an easy one but defended himself by saying that Chicago doesn’t like easy things.

The Chicago Bears are willing to spend $2.025 Billion and want $300 Million as an NFL loan and $900 Million from the state's sports facility authority. They are up for paying for the construction of the stadium but want tax money for other elements like roads and sewers. The project is likely to take 5 years and is estimated to generate $8 Billion. A translucent roof and huge glass panels will be a part of the stadium. Apart from home games, the Bears will host concerts, Super Bowls, and important college football games.

Illinois Governor’s Decision

J B Pritzker, the Illinois governor, called the proposal a non-starter. He wasn’t budged by the Bears’ claim of a new stadium adding to the state’s economy. He is open to further discussions but asked the Bears to come up with a plan that offers tangible benefits to the taxpayers. The Mayor’s support would not matter much until the team impresses the governor with their plans.

The Bears drafted Caleb Williams as the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They have resolved issues of a position that has been hurting them for a long time. Will they change their fate and stadium? Only time will tell.