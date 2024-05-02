Hyun Bin, Lee Je Hoon as CEOs, Byeon Woo Seok, Lee Sung Kyung as models: K-drama actors with careers beyond acting

Korean actors showcase their versatility not only in acting but also in various other endeavors. Some own restaurants, while others excel in singing or have backgrounds in modeling.

Additionally, several have established their own companies and now serve as CEOs, showcasing their multifaceted talents and successful careers beyond the realm of acting. Let’s take a look at some of the actors.

Nam Joo Hyuk as model

Nam Joo Hyuk, currently shining as one of the top stars in the K-drama world, began his career as a model. Standing tall at 188 centimeters, his boyish charm made him a perfect fit for magazines aimed at young women, particularly Céci and Nylon Korea, where he was a frequent presence. He made his modeling debut in 2013, appearing for the SONGZIO Homme Spring/Summer 2014 collection.

Following this, he starred in Akdong Musician's 200% music video and featured in several other music videos before making his screen debut in 2014 with The Idle Mermaid.

Byeon Woo Seok as model

Byeon Woo Seok, a South Korean actor and model, is currently enjoying a surge in popularity, largely attributable to his role in Lovely Runner. His journey to stardom commenced with his modeling debut in 2014, following his earlier beginnings in the industry in 2010. After fulfilling his military service and being discharged in 2013, Byeon Woo Seok immersed himself in modeling, steadily gaining recognition, particularly around 2015. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Formerly affiliated with the esteemed model agency YG KPLUS, Byeon Woo Seok graced numerous fashion shows during his tenure. Sharing the runway with fellow actors like Nam Joo Hyuk, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Soo Hyuk, Joo Woo Jae, and Kwon Hyun Bin, his presence became synonymous with elegance and style.

Lee Jong Suk as model and executive director

Lee Jong Suk and his close friend, fellow model-turned-actor Kim Woo Bin, have been inseparable since their runway days. Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2005 as the youngest model to walk at Seoul Fashion Week, at just 16 years old. Besides his extensive real estate holdings, Lee Jong Suk also established his own entertainment agency, A-MAN Project, in 2018. Initially, his label partnered with YNK Entertainment to manage his domestic activities, but they parted ways after six months.

According to a 2019 report, Lee Jong Suk stepped down as the executive director of A-MAN Project that year, and his younger brother was subsequently appointed to the position.

Lee Je Hoon as CEO

Lee Je Hoon is expanding his career horizons as an actor, film director, co-founder of a production company, and now CEO of his own agency. Around June of 2020, the Taxi Driver star founded the management label COMPANY ON, pronounced like "companion." The agency's name reflects its aim to bring together individuals with shared interests in a supportive and collaborative environment.

Lee Sung Kyung as model and singer

With her 176-centimeter frame, striking features, and slender build, Lee Sung Kyung possessed all the attributes necessary to top as Korea's next top model. In 2008, she entered the local Super Model Contest, clinching the 11th spot and securing the prestigious Lex Prize. The following year, at the International Asia Pacific Super Model Contest, she claimed 5th place and bagged the coveted Unix Hair New Style Prize.

Lee Sung Kyung's commanding presence on the runway caught the eye of numerous designers during Seoul Fashion Week. Her confident strut perfectly complemented the streetwear aesthetic of her attire, earning her widespread acclaim. Moreover, her versatile looks became her trademark, allowing her to effortlessly embody various styles—a prized asset in the ever-evolving fashion world.

Advertisement

Lee Sung Kyung is also renowned for her multifaceted talents and has made waves in the realm of music with her captivating singing talent. Notably, her recent release, Eat Sleep Live Repeat, has garnered widespread acclaim, further solidifying her reputation as a versatile artist.

Hyun Bin and Shin Min Ah as CEO

After departing from their previous agency, AM Entertainment, Hyun Bin, and Shin Min Ah opted to forge their own path by establishing O& Entertainment. Yet, upon the conclusion of his tenure with O& Entertainment, Hyun Bin ventured forth to establish VAST Entertainment. Today, VAST Entertainment proudly represents a diverse array of exceptionally talented artists.

Kang Daniel as CEO

A notable addition to any list of celebrity CEOs is Kang Daniel, the youngest CEO in the Korean entertainment industry. KD Corporation Ltd., initially conceived as an independent agency to manage Kang Daniel's endeavors, swiftly expanded its scope to comprise various enterprises.

In addition to overseeing Kang Daniel's career, the corporation ventured into diverse businesses, including a cafe and an exclusive app tailored for Kang Daniel's fan community. Konnect Entertainment, under Kang Daniel's leadership, continues to make significant strides, setting remarkable precedents with each endeavor and sparking anticipation for what lies ahead.

Lee Seung Gi as CEO

Lee Seung Gi, known for his diverse talents, recently branched out on his own after parting ways with Hook Entertainment, his management label of 17 years. He established his own agency, Human Made, alongside his father in May. A month later, news surfaced that Hook Entertainment would collaborate with Human Made.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Nam Joo Hyuk cleared of bullying allegations; accusers face defamation charges