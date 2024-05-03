New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers? NFL Legend Tom Brady Picks His Favorite

Tom Brady is considered the greatest player ever to grace the gridiron. The 7-time Super Bowl champion played in the NFL for 23 years. For a major chunk of his career, he represented the New England Patriots and played out his final three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady will be starting another chapter of his life as a lead analyst for Fox Sports amid rumors about making a return to the NFL field. He was asked a difficult question in a commercial pushing him to pick between the two franchises he played for.

Brady’s Journey With the Patriots and the Buccaneers

Tom Brady was the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. The New England Patriots selected him in the 6th round. He went on to win 6 Super Bowls with the Patriots being the Super Bowl MVP in 4 of them. He was also named the NFL MVP thrice. He is the biggest draft steal in the history of the NFL by far. The Patriots have an event scheduled for adding Tom Brady to their Hall of Fame on June 12.

After spending two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the final 3 seasons of his career. He made an instant impact by adding another Super Bowl to his name. He was the Super Bowl MVP at 43 which is a record. He is also the oldest NFL MVP.

Brady’s dilemma

Tom Brady was featured in a commercial for Hertz participating in a fake quiz show hosted by comedian Yvonne Orji. After a question about the company’s gold plus reward membership, Brady was asked to choose between the Patriots and Buccaneers in round two. He seemed stunned by the question and responded with “What?”.

The star quarterback will be the subject of a roast show that will be streamed on Netflix on May 5. It will be his last digital appearance before starting his tenure with Fox Sports.