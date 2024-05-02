The wedding season is inching closer, and the quest for the ideal lehenga begins for many brides-to-be. Where better to find inspiration than having a peek into Bollywood's most celebrated actresses who slayed on their wedding days? These leading ladies have showcased a stunning array of wedding attire, from classic reds to breathtaking pastels, each one was a truly captivating masterpiece.

Here’s exploring the iconic wedding lehengas worn by 7 of Bollywood’s most gorgeous ladies. After all, each of these ensembles offers a kaleidoscope of styles to inspire every bride's dream wedding look. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

7 gorgeous celebrity wedding lehengas that left us speechless:

Anushka Sharma:

If you love the quintessential pastel pink allure with a touch of floral embroidery Anushka Sharma’s dreamy wedding lehenga should be your inspiration. Anushka Sharma's iconic wedding with Virat Kohli introduced us to the statement-worthy bridal lehenga with its magical mark. From its pastel pink color to the exquisite design created by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, this piece literally changed the way brides looked at wedding lehengas, for good. Its delicate nature-inspired embroidery was handmade by 67 craftsmen, with silk floss and it took 32 days to complete. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty:

Athiya Shetty also joined the wedding party, rocking a beautiful pastel theme. This elegant lehenga was beautifully elevated to perfection with chikankari work. The magical piece of pure silk wonder, with jaali and zardozi work, was created by the fashion queen, Anamika Khanna, and was handwoven and handmade for the beloved bride. The veil, made from organza, was also a slice of heaven. This piece took around 416 days to be made, and if you’re a bride who loves flower power, here’s some inspiration for you.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking on her wedding day in a gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga. Her bridal glow merged supremely well with the gorgeous red silk ensemble. The orthodox red lehenga was quite a traditional departure from the usual pastel we see around. With a Kiran border, pretty floral embellishments all around the statement-worthy bright piece, and the beautiful veil. So, if you’re the type of bride-to-be who loves everything traditional, this one is totally for you, girl.

Kiara Advani:

If you’re in love with the soft rose color with shimmery embellishments then Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga is the inspiration you need. This elegant and traditional lehenga was a work of pure art after all, it took over 200 artisans’ hard work to bring Manish Malhotra’s ethereal dream to life. The pretty dupatta with scalloped edges and the contrasting green jewelry were also the best. This always renders us speechless.

Parineeti Chopra:

If you’re over the pastel pink hues that have been making the rounds since Anushka Sharma’s iconic wedding, then, Parineeti Chopra’s beautiful champagne-hued lehenga is here to be your guiding lamp. The subtle detailing, minimalistic makeup, and personalized kaleere took her look to the next level. This magical lehenga took more than 2500 hours to create and left quite a mark. Even the pretty dupatta featured a delicate pearl detailing which elevated the whole piece. She also added legacy touches to stay true to who she is. We’re in love.

Rakul Preet Singh:

If you’re the hyper-feminine diva obsessed with flower power perfection and want to give an ode to mother nature on the big day, Rakul Preet Singh’s pink and ivory wedding lehenga with 3-D appliqué floral embroidery will leave you feeling inspired. The hand-crafted Tarun Tahiliani piece had sheer tulle sleeves with pearls and delicate crystal detailing that elevated it perfectly. Even the tulle veil was also thoroughly embellished with flowers, stars, and incomparable Swarovski crystals. We’re totally taking notes!

Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda:

If you’re over the subtle-colored trend and want to get away from these somber shades, Kriti Kharbanda’s pretty pink and gold lehenga, crafted by Anamika Khanna, is the one for you. After all, this piece was a rosy gift to our sore eyes amid pastel season. The gorgeous lehenga was encrusted with delicate pearl work at the edges along with delicate mirrorwork and the most intricate embroidery work. The statement lehenga skirt with scalloped edges has a sequinned floral design that looks a rather dramatic twist. Even the spring-inspired tiered dupatta was a chef’s kiss. We’re stunned.

So, we hope that these iconic pieces have left you feeling inspired to craft your own wedding lehenga for your big day.

Which one of them is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor combines elegance with sensuality in Alessandra Rich's plaid check lace-up mini-dress